Rs 273 to Rs 1,452: This Jhunjhunwala stock set for 43% upside, may breach Rs 2,000 mark

Multibagger stock: Shares of Va Tech Wabag, the country's leading water treatment firm, are set for a 43% upside in a year on strong execution, healthy order book and robust industry tailwinds, according to brokerage Systematix. Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 8.02% stake or 50 lakh shares in the water treatment firm in the March 2026 quarter.

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The brokerage has maintained its buy call on the Va Tech Wabag stock with a price target of Rs 2075.

The multibagger stock closed 1.51% higher at Rs 1452.30 against the previous close of Rs 1452.30.

Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 9049 crore. A total of 0.16 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.39 crore on BSE. The stock closed at Rs 273 on May 25, 2021.

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag stock has gained 224% in three years and risen 431.39% in five years. The multibagger stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1033.95 on January 27, 2026 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 1679 on May 28,2025.

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The stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone in terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI). Its RSI lies at 57.7.

VA Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

According to Systematix, the management has confidence in sustaining 15–20% revenue CAGR over the medium term, driven by expanding opportunities in the global water infrastructure segment across India, the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Growth is also expected to be supported by emerging opportunities in ultra-pure water (UPW), green hydrogen, semiconductors, data centres, and Bio-CNG. VATW continues to focus on selective, margin-accretive projects backed by multilateral funding or sovereign guarantees, thereby keeping balance sheet risks under control.

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In Q4, net profit rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 128.3 crore against Rs 99.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 22.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,414.4 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,156.2 crore, while EBITDA rose 11.8% to Rs 157.4 crore from Rs 140.8 crore. EBITDA margin fell to 11.1% in Q4 against 12.2% in the year-ago period.



"The global TAM in water opportunities is estimated at USD 75-100bn in next 5-7 years, with India representing near to USD 25-30bn opportunity from the large govt led infrastructure programs (JJM 2.0 – Rs 8.7 lak crore, AMRUT 2.0 – Rs 3 lakh crore, Namami Gange – Rs 3100 crore ). The company reiterated its revenue growth guidance of 15%-20% with EBITDA margin of 13–15% and remains committed to pursue new energy growth opportunities (Solar/Data centres/Green Hydrogen). Based on strong execution, healthy OB and robust industry tailwinds, we raise our EBITDA estimates by 4.5%/4.8% for FY27E/FY28E. We forecast robust revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 18%/24%/25%, respectively, over FY26–FY28E, with RoE/RoCE expected to improve to 16%/19% in FY28E. The stock currently trades at 15.4x FY28E P/E, we value VATW at 22x FY28E EPS and maintain BUY with revised TP Rs 2,075 vs earlier Rs 1,840," said the brokerage.

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VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.