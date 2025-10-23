Rs 4,465 crore dividend payout! 10.53 lakh retailers get Diwali bonanza from this bluechip

Hindustan Unilever Q2 results & dividend: Multinational FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced its quarterly earnings for the quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2025 on Thursday, October 23 as it announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share along with its results.

This means that HUL will pay Rs 4,464.23 crore as dividend to the investors who hold 2,34,95,91,262 equity shares of the company, as of September 30, 2025. More than 10.53 lakh retail investors, who owned more than 23.51 crore equity shares, or 10 per cent stake, of the company shall receive Rs 446.70 crore as dividend from the company.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also held 15,26,03,884 equity shares, or 6.49 per cent stake in the company, as of Q2FY26. The state-run insurance major shall also receive Rs 289.95 crore as dividend. Domestic mutual funds, who own 15,02,39,935 equity shares, or 6.39 per cent stake, will also get 285.45 as dividend for the quarter.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, has been fixed as Friday, November 07, 2025, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Thursday, November 20, 2025, said the company in its exchange filing.

HUL reported a net profit, which is attributable to the owners of the company, at Rs 2,694 crore, up 3.6 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. FMCG major HUL recorded a net positive impact of Rs 184 crore in the second quarter from the resolution of prior years’ tax matters between UK and Indian tax authorities.

The FMCG major's revenue from operations grew 2 per cent YoY to Rs 16,061 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Its Ebitda dropped 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,563 crore with margins dropping 60 bps to 22.9 per cent for the reported quarter. Its underlying sales growth (USG) stood at 2 percent, with flat underlying volume growth (UVG).

Shares of Hindustan Unilever managed to hold its gains but remained range bound on Thursday. The stock was seen in the range of Rs 2,592-2,667, with a total market capitalization of Rs 6.15 lakh crore. The stock has jumped nearly 25 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 2,136, hit in April 2025.