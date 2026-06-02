Investors looking to capture the upcoming payout from Foseco India Ltd should note that today, June 2 is a critical deadline. Tuesday marks the final opportunity for market investors to buy the company’s shares to qualify for its upcoming corporate distribution. This comes as the firm prepares to freeze its shareholder roster tomorrow to identify eligibility.

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Dividend schedule

The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per share on the paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each of the company for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. This lucrative distribution proposal is slated for formal approval at the upcoming 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which would be conducted virtually on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Foseco India has fixed Wednesday, June 3, 2026 as the record date for eligibility of the members for the payment of final dividend. If approved, the dividend would be paid or credited on or before July 9, 2026.

Dividend history

Looking back at its dividend history, the company distributed a final dividend of Rs 25 on May 14, 2025. Prior to that, it paid a final dividend of Rs 25 on June 4, 2024, and a dual distribution of a Rs 25 final dividend alongside a Rs 15 special dividend on May 17, 2023.

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Meanwhile, shares of Foseco India were trading 0.41% higher at Rs 5014.20 apiece on the BSE, ticking up from its previous close of Rs 4,993.65 per share.

