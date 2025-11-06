Rail stocks: Shares of railway firms such as Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), IRCON International, IRFC, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and RailTel Corporation have fallen up to 36% from their 52-week highs, respectively.

The weakness in the railway stocks comes on the back of subdued quarterly earnings. A disappointment in the Union Budget 2025 has also dimmed investor sentiment around the railway stocks. In the last Budget, allocation to the sector was kept unchanged at Rs 2.55 lakh crore contrary to the expectations of a significant boost.

RVNL stock has fallen 36% from its 52-week high of Rs 501.55 on February 1, 2025. In the current session, RVNL stock was trading 1.95% lower at Rs 319.40. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 66,553 crore. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 38, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

IRFC stock has lost 28% from 52 week high of Rs 166.85 reached on December 12, 2024. In the current session, IRFC stock was trading 1.35% lower at Rs 120.45. Market cap of IRFC stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore. IRFC shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility during the period. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Another railway stock IRCON is down 31% from its 52-week high of Rs 237.60. In the current session, IRCON stock was trading 2.20% lower at Rs 164.40. Market cap of IRCON stood at Rs 15,466 crore. IRCON shares have a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCON stands at 41.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRCON stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of IRCTC, the monopolist railway player, are down 18% form their 52 week high. The stock fell 1.76% to Rs 706 in the current session. Market cap of IRCTC stood at Rs 56,444 crore. IRCTC shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCTC stands at 49.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRCTC stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

On similar lines, RailTel shares fell 25% from their 52 week high. The stock slipped 2% to Rs 356.65 in the current session. Market cap of RailTel stood at Rs 11,439 crore. RailTel shares have a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 42.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. RailTel stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of these railway stocks.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "RailTel is currently trading within a falling parallel channel on the daily timeframe, indicating a phase of consolidation within a corrective trend. The decline in volume suggests that retail participants are exiting, with limited active buying interest at present. On a broader scale, the stock is forming a Falling Wedge pattern, which typically precedes a potential bullish reversal. In the short term, a decisive breakout from the channel is required — above Rs 385 for a bullish confirmation or below Rs 350 for further weakness. The flattening EMAs indicate a lack of strong directional momentum, aligning with the current consolidation phase. The RSI hovering near 50 further reflects neutral momentum. At this stage, it is prudent to wait for a clear breakout on either side before considering any fresh positions.

On IRCTC, Kamble said, "IRCTC is forming a Double Bottom pattern near its support zone, indicating a potential trend reversal setup. A breakout above the neckline at Rs 745 on a closing basis would confirm the reversal and open the door for further upside. The increase in volume during buying sessions reflects growing buyer participation and accumulation interest. The price trading above both the Fast 9 EMA and Slow 21 EMA reinforces the bullish momentum and indicates strength in the ongoing move. On the momentum front, the RSI is trending northward, supporting the positive price action. Technically, the stock can be bought on a breakout above Rs 745 on a closing basis for an upside target of Rs 800–Rs 820, with a stop loss placed at Rs 726."

Ircon stock, according to Kamble, is currently trading in a narrow range between Rs 160– Rs 190, with declining volumes, indicating reduced investor participation.

"The flattening EMAs further confirm that the stock is in a consolidation phase. Meanwhile, the RSI hovering around the 50 mark highlights a lack of directional momentum. Overall, the setup suggests a wait-and-watch approach until a decisive breakout occurs on either side. A breakout above Rs 190 or a breakdown below Rs 160 is likely to define the near-term trend and offer clearer trading opportunities," said Kamble.

"RVNL shares are consolidating near support level around Rs 300, indicating a pause in momentum after the recent move. The formation of small-bodied candles coupled with declining volumes highlights reduced investor interest and market indecision.

The flattening EMAs further validate the ongoing consolidation phase, while the RSI hovering near 50 suggests neutral momentum without any clear directional bias. Overall, the setup implies a wait-and-watch approach," said Kamble.

Amol Athawale, VP-technical Research, Kotak Securities said, "On daily charts, IRCTC stock is forming a higher bottom, which supports a further uptrend from the current levels. For positional traders, the higher bottom support is placed at Rs 713. We are of the view that as long as the stock is trading above this level, the positive sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, it could bounce back to Rs 750- Rs 775."

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "IRFC is exhibiting a Lower High–Lower Low formation on the weekly chart, indicating a corrective phase. However, the stock is now forming a Symmetrical Triangle pattern, suggesting a potential consolidation before a decisive move. A breakout on either side could trigger a strong trending move. On the upside, IRFC faces trendline resistance near Rs 130, which also coincides with the 20-day EMA. A decisive break and sustained move above this level could open the door for an upside towards Rs 155- Rs 160. On the downside, immediate support lies near Rs 115, and a breach below this level could extend weakness towards RS 100. Traders are advised to monitor the breakout direction closely and may consider entering the stock only if it manages to break and sustain above the resistance zone, ensuring appropriate risk management is followed."

On RVNL, Tailor said, "RVNL has been consolidating in a sideways range and is currently showing signs of attempting a Falling Trendline breakout on the daily chart. The stock is facing immediate trendline resistance around Rs 340, followed by the 20-day EMA near Rs 350, which will be crucial levels to watch for a sustained breakout. A decisive move above these resistances could trigger fresh bullish momentum, paving the way for an upside towards Rs 380– Rs 400 levels. On the downside, the stock is taking support near Rs 320, where accumulation has been observed, while the Rs 300 zone acts as a key psychological and technical support level. As long as this level holds, the structure remains constructive. Short-term traders are advised to consider entry only after a confirmed breakout above the resistance zone, with Rs 300 as a strict stop loss. Appropriate risk management should be maintained to capture potential upside momentum towards Rs 400 levels."

IRCON, according to Tailor, is seen forming a Lower High–Lower Low structure on the weekly chart, indicating a corrective phase in progress.

"The stock is currently taking major support near the 200-day EMA, placed around Rs 150, where renewed buying interest has been observed. This zone remains crucial for sustaining the ongoing consolidation; however, a breach below this level could signal further weakness in the stock. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near Rs 180, which also coincides with the upper range of the recent consolidation. A decisive break and sustained move above this level may trigger a short-term upside move, potentially leading to a trend reversal. Until then, traders are advised to remain cautious and closely monitor price action near the support zone. Any fresh investment or trading position should be considered only with appropriate risk management, keeping Rs 150 as a key support reference," said Tailor.