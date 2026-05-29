Sacheerome Ltd reported strong earnings growth for the year ended March 31, 2026, with performance supported by higher scale efficiencies, an improved product mix and steady demand from FMCG and personal care sectors. The company said improved operating efficiencies, better product mix and healthy customer demand helped lift margins during the year.

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Sacheerome Reports Blockbuster FY26 Growth

For FY26, total income rose 43.93 per cent year-on-year to Rs 156.29 crore. EBITDA increased 73.30 per cent to Rs 40.66 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 26.02 per cent from 21.61 per cent in FY25. Net profit stood at Rs 28.44 crore, up 77.97 per cent from Rs 15.98 crore in the previous financial year. Net profit margin expanded by 348 basis points to 18.20 per cent during FY26. Earnings per share stood at Rs 13.43, reflecting growth of about 37.18 per cent year-on-year.

Margins Soar on FMCG Demand

In H2FY26, total income rose 35.57 per cent to Rs 78.06 crore from Rs 57.58 crore in H2FY25. EBITDA for the period increased 48.77 per cent to Rs 19.56 crore, and EBITDA margin improved by 223 basis points to 25.06 per cent. Net profit in H2FY26 rose 51.19 per cent to Rs 13.50 crore from Rs 8.93 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, while net profit margin increased to 17.30 per cent from 15.51 per cent.

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How Steady Demand for Personal Care & Fragrances Triggered Robust Business

The domestic market continued to account for most of the company’s business, contributing nearly 94 per cent of FY26 revenue, while exports made up about 6 per cent. Fragrances remained the dominant business segment with around 94 per cent of total revenue, while flavours contributed the remaining 6 per cent.

Sacheerome

Sacheerome Ltd manufactures fragrances and flavours for the FMCG, personal care, home care and food and beverage industries. The company develops customised fragrance and flavour solutions for consumer-focused sectors and continues to expand its presence across domestic and export markets. Its FY26 performance reflected growth in income, profit and margins, with the domestic market and fragrances continuing to contribute the bulk of revenue.