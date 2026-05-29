Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Dividend stock alert! Rs 140/share – Check payout details, history

Dividend stock alert! Rs 140/share – Check payout details, history

Dividend history: The firm previously paid a dividend of Rs 130 apiece in July, 2025. Before that, shareholders pocketed a dividend of Rs 120 per share in July, 2024, and Rs 100 in August, 2023.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 29, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Dividend stock alert! Rs 140/share – Check payout details, historyStill, the Rs 140 dividend by Hawkins Cookers keeps up the firm's tradition of rewarding investors. (Image: AI generated image / Gemini)
SUMMARY
  • Board recommended Rs 140 dividend per share for FY26.
  • Q4FY26 earnings and dividend update triggered the price jump.

Hawkins Cookers share price: Shares of Hawkins Cookers Ltd surged 3.17% to Rs 7,505.80 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session. The jump from the previous close of Rs 7,275.30 per share came as investors reacted to the company's Q4FY26 earnings and dividend update. 

The cookware manufacturer released its quarterly earnings and announced a massive dividend on Thursday, May 28. However, because the stock market was closed on Thursday due to Bakri Id, the market's reaction was delayed until Friday.  

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hawkins Cookers dividend

According to the exchange filing, the company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The proposed payout is for shares carrying a face value of Rs 10 each.

 If approved at the upcoming 66th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the company would dispatch the dividend by August 28, 2026. 

Dividend history

Despite Friday's upward swing, the counter has delivered muted to negative returns for investors over a one-year period, dropping about 5% during the timeframe. Still, the Rs 140 dividend by Hawkins Cookers keeps up the firm's tradition of rewarding investors. 

The firm previously paid a dividend of Rs 130 apiece in July, 2025. Before that, shareholders pocketed a dividend of Rs 120 per share in July, 2024, and Rs 100 in August, 2023. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 60 in July, 2022, and an interim dividend of Rs 90 in August, 2021.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 29, 2026 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today