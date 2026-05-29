Dividend stock alert! Rs 140/share – Check payout details, history

Hawkins Cookers share price: Shares of Hawkins Cookers Ltd surged 3.17% to Rs 7,505.80 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session. The jump from the previous close of Rs 7,275.30 per share came as investors reacted to the company's Q4FY26 earnings and dividend update.

The cookware manufacturer released its quarterly earnings and announced a massive dividend on Thursday, May 28. However, because the stock market was closed on Thursday due to Bakri Id, the market's reaction was delayed until Friday.

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Hawkins Cookers dividend

According to the exchange filing, the company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The proposed payout is for shares carrying a face value of Rs 10 each.

If approved at the upcoming 66th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the company would dispatch the dividend by August 28, 2026.

Dividend history

Despite Friday's upward swing, the counter has delivered muted to negative returns for investors over a one-year period, dropping about 5% during the timeframe. Still, the Rs 140 dividend by Hawkins Cookers keeps up the firm's tradition of rewarding investors.

The firm previously paid a dividend of Rs 130 apiece in July, 2025. Before that, shareholders pocketed a dividend of Rs 120 per share in July, 2024, and Rs 100 in August, 2023. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 60 in July, 2022, and an interim dividend of Rs 90 in August, 2021.

