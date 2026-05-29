'Thanks to Dhurandhar': Mukesh Ambani says ₹3,000 crore-run spurt Jio Studios to top spot

In a letter to the shareholders, as a part of the annual report of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), its Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, outlined how the Dhurandhar franchise has raked in over ₹3,000 crore in gross revenue worldwide. “It achieved an unprecedented 40%+ of India's box office,” he said. Dhurandhar has been produced by Jio Studios, the content arm of RIL.

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It is estimated that the budget for the two films – Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge – was around ₹350 crore.

“Jio Studios has achieved the unique distinction of having the highest-grossing film three years in a row with Stree 2 in 2024, Dhurandhar in 2025 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2026, demonstrating consistency and undisputed leadership,” said Ambani.

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“FY 2025-26 saw Jio Studios release 'the record-smashing spy action thrillers Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (together the Dhurandhar franchise), creating new benchmarks in box office, release strategy, monetisation models and customer engagement, globally,” he stated.

The first part was released last December, while the sequel was out this March. “Never before in the world, let alone India, had a film franchise been conceived, financed and shot as two parts and released so close to each other,” he said in the letter.

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According to him, this conviction from Jio Studios disrupted the storytelling landscape and created history. “The first part on its own created a record to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film saw an unprecedented run of 15 straight weeks till the second part hit the cinema screens amid massive anticipation and smashed records set by the first part.”

In eight years, Jio Studios, stated Ambani, has produced stories that have set new box office records and connected with audiences in a manner that has redefined Indian cinema. “Consistently profitable since inception, Jio Studios has firmly positioned itself as the No. 1 content studio, representing creativity, scale and disruption,” the letter outlined.