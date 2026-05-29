YES Bank, Reliance Power, GMR Airports shares rise up to 6%

Shares of YES Bank, Reliance Power and GMR Airports rose up to 6% on Friday amid a rally in the broader markets today. YES Bank shares rose 4% to Rs 23.54 today against the previous close of Rs 22.76. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 73,755 crore.

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YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 66.5, signaling the stock is near the overbought zone on charts.

The banking stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 17.19 on March 30, 2026. However, YES Bank stock has risen 10% in a year and gained 15.53% in a month.

Shares of Reliance Power too surged 4% to Rs 28.73 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 27.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,274 crore.

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Reliance Power shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Reliance Power stock stands at 52.8, signaling the stock is neither in the the overbought nor trdaing in the oversold zone on charts.

GMR Airports stock gained 6% on Friday after the firm reported its Q4 earnings.

GMR Airports shares climbed 6% to hit an intraday high of Rs 104.14 on May 29 after the company reported a sharp turnaround in earnings for the March quarter. The airport operator posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 400.49 crore in Q4 compared with a loss of Rs 252.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue performance also rose significantly in Q4, with total income rising to rS 4,042.90 crore from Rs 2,976.76 crore a year earlier.

The company, which manages airports including Delhi and Hyderabad, also achieved a major milestone by reporting a full-year profit of Rs 472 crore for FY26. This is the first time in over a decade that the company has posted annual profitability.