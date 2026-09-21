SAMIL shares: Stock fall 2%; company buys 50.1% stake in aerospace & defence firm

Samvardhana Motherson shares fell 2.34% on Monday, hitting a low of Rs 160.55, compared with their previous close of Rs 164.40.

Rotary Connectors is engaged in the manufacture of military-grade circular connectors and interconnection solutions, with applications including the aerospace and defence sectors. The company was incorporated in December 2005 and has three manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru.

The acquisition is part of SAMIL's strategy to diversify and scale its aerospace and defence business, particularly in the area of Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS), according to the filing. The company said its existing presence in aerospace and defence, along with its geographic reach and customer access, could help accelerate the growth of Rotary Connectors.

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Rotary Connectors reported turnover of Rs 123.5 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 102.8 crore in FY25 and Rs 75.2 crore in FY24. The target company operates in the aerospace and defence industry, while its products have applications across the broader interconnection solutions space. Following completion of the transaction, SMAST will hold 50.1% of RCPL's equity and will have the right to appoint a majority of directors to its board. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of FY27, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent.