SAMIL shares: Stock fall 2%; company buys 50.1% stake in aerospace & defence firm

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) shares fell 2% on Monday after the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Adsys Tech Ltd (SMAST), will acquire a 50.1% stake in Rotary Connectors Pvt Ltd (RCPL). The acquisition will make RCPL an indirect subsidiary of SAMIL, subject to the completion of the conditions precedent.
According to the company's exchange filing, SMAST will acquire the stake from RCPL's existing shareholders, while the promoters of Rotary Connectors will retain the remaining 49.9% stake. The transaction has an enterprise value of Rs 500.4 crore and will be completed through cash consideration. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the acquisition.