Samvardhana Motherson offers 'buy on dips' opportunity; CAMS may reward patient investors, says analyst

Nilesh said Samvardhana Motherson, which has seen a “small retracement after hitting new record highs”, still retains a strong broader structure. His advice was clear: “Buy on decline should be the strategy.” In the current session, the stock of the auto parts major was trading on a flat note at Rs 165. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.74 lakh crore. The auto ancilliary stock hit a record high of Rs 173.25 on August 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Jain identified the Rs 155-160 band as a favourable accumulation zone, adding that a stop loss should be placed at Rs 155, which he described as the stock’s 50-day moving average support. From there, he expects a gradual move toward Rs 175-180 in the near term, suggesting that the recent cooling-off phase may be more of a reset than a reversal.

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CAMS needs time, not panic

On CAMS, Nilesh acknowledged investor frustration after a prolonged period of underperformance. The stock, he noted, has remained “sluggish” and is still trading around its 2024 levels despite earlier expectations of stronger gains. In the current session, CAMS stock gained 2.57% to a high of Rs 784. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 19,380 crore.

Yet he also pointed to an important technical cushion. According to him, the stock’s 200-day moving average near Rs 730 is acting as a very strong support. As long as that level holds, he sees the possibility of a rebound toward Rs 820-850 in the short run.

For investors with a longer holding period, the message was more constructive. “The counter is still looking sideways, but next one year plus kind of timeframe, I think the counter has a potential to move towards thousand plus levels,” he said, while cautioning that investors must be willing to give the stock more time.

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Stock pickers’ market

The calls come against the backdrop of a consolidating market. In the broader discussion, Nilesh said benchmark indices were likely to remain in a narrow trading band, making stock selection more important than aggressive index bets.

That context matters. Motherson’s appeal lies in momentum after a breakout to record highs, while CAMS represents a slower-moving positional idea where support levels and holding discipline become critical. For investors navigating a choppy tape, the contrast is telling: one stock offers near-term tactical upside, the other demands conviction and patience.

In both cases, however, the analyst’s framework is the same — respect support levels, stagger entries on weakness, and avoid chasing momentum blindly.