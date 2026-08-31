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Zomato layoffs and severance pay

According to the report, affected employees will receive their August salary. In terms of severance, the company will be paying four months' pay, which will include contractual notice pay and a one-time ex gratia payment, an additional payment offered by the company as part of the separation package. In addition, employees can continue their medical insurance and counselling support until March 31, 2027, even after they leave the company.

The report says this is part of a larger industry trend where companies are shifting customer support to third-party service providers and automation/AI, reducing the need for large internal support teams. Zomato has already laid off around 500 junior-level employees in April 2025, and the streak continues in August as well.

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As Zomato shuts the customer support centre in Hyderabad, it will be moving the in-house customer support operations to its Gurugram headquarters, bringing them closer to other key teams, such as product, technology, analytics, and business.

The move reflects Zomato’s broader effort to streamline operations and centralise its decisions at its Gurugram hub. As food delivery platforms increasingly lean on automation and external vendor networks to manage high-volume customer inquiries, the consolidation marks a strategic shift toward lean, tech-driven support infrastructure across the Indian startup ecosystem.