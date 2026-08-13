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SBI, Angel One, Kfin Tech: Top stocks to trade— Check key levels, target price & stop loss

SBI, Angel One, Kfin Tech: Top stocks to trade— Check key levels, target price & stop loss

SBIN1,082.00(1.50%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that Angel One continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, with a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 8:37 AM IST
SBI, Angel One, Kfin Tech: Top stocks to trade— Check key levels, target price & stop lossSBI has posted a healthy rebound after witnessing profit booking over the last two sessions, reflecting this broader sector strength, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled modestly lower on Wednesday ahead of key inflation readings and global uncertainty in over Strait of Hormuz. India Inc is in the final leg of Q1 results. The BSE Sensex declined 187.90 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 77,966.35, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 35.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end at 24,435.95 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Angle One, State Bank of India (SBIN) and Kfin Technologies Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:


Kfin Technologies | Caution | Resistance: Rs 970 | Support: Rs 890
Kfin Technologies Ltd delivered a strong breakout from its prolonged consolidation range. Following this breakout, it has posted an impressive pullback move and is now facing strong hurdle from its long-term moving average of 200. This zone is expected to act as a significant resistance area and the measured target of the breakout pattern also aligns around these levels. Given the sharp run-up and proximity to a key hurdle, further upside from here may be limited in the near term. Therefore, fresh buying is not advisable at current levels. It would be prudent to wait for consolidation or a healthy pullback before considering new entries.

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State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,020
After an extended phase of subdued action, PSU and PSU‑banking counters saw a strong pickup in momentum yesterday. Reflecting this broader sector strength, SBI has posted a healthy rebound after witnessing profit booking over the last two sessions. The stock had earlier delivered a breakout above Rs 1,060, followed by a swift move toward Rs 1,125, before slipping into a controlled corrective consolidation to retest its breakout level. SBI seems to be regaining upward traction. It has built a minor base around a cluster of important daily moving averages and has now pushed higher with signs of improving volumes. With sector sentiment turning favourable and price structure stabilizing, we anticipate continued strength in SBI in the near term. Long positions may be considered in the Rs 1,070–1,060 band, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,020 and looking for a move toward Rs 1,150.

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Angel One | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 305 | Support: Rs 277
Angel One Ltd continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 280 to Rs 277, which aligns with its 200 SMA’s, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 305 to Rs 310 zone as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:37 AM IST
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