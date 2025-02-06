SBI Q3 results: Profit jumps 84% to Rs 16,891 crore; interest income up 4%

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it recorded an 84.32 per cent uptick, year-on-year (YoY), in its net profit during the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 16,891 crore. Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY25 increased by 4.09 per cent YoY.

The country's largest lender's gross NPA (non-performing asset) ratio stood at 2.07 per cent, improving by 35 basis points (bps) YoY. Net NPA ratio, at 0.53 per cent improved by 11 bps YoY.

SBI's credit growth came at 13.49 per cent (YoY) with domestic advances growing by 14.06 per cent YoY. Gross advances cross Rs 40 lakh crore-mark.

"SME advances grew by 18.71 per cent (YoY) followed by agri advances which grew by 15.31 per cent YoY, while corporate advances and retail personal advances registered YoY growth of 14.86 per cent and 11.65 per cent, respectively," the lender stated.

"Whole bank deposits grew by 9.81 per cent YoY, out of which CASA deposit grew by 4.46 per cent YoY. As of December 2024, CASA ratio was at 39.20 per cent," it added.

Shares of SBI were trading lower after the quarterly results. The stock was last seen trading 1.02 per cent down at Rs 758.25.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 44.09. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

It saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 12.31 lakh shares changed hands today at the time of writing this story. The figure was more than than the two-week average volume of 5.26 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 93.63 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,70,685.20 crore.

The scrip has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 10.30 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.60. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 73.09 with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.55.