scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
SBI Q3 results: Profit jumps 84% to Rs 16,891 crore; interest income up 4%

Feedback

SBI Q3 results: Profit jumps 84% to Rs 16,891 crore; interest income up 4%

SBI Q3: During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 16,891 crore. Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY25 increased by 4.09 per cent YoY.

Shares of SBI were trading lower after the quarterly results. Shares of SBI were trading lower after the quarterly results.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it recorded an 84.32 per cent uptick, year-on-year (YoY), in its net profit during the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 16,891 crore. Net interest income (NII) for Q3 FY25 increased by 4.09 per cent YoY.

Related Articles

The country's largest lender's gross NPA (non-performing asset) ratio stood at 2.07 per cent, improving by 35 basis points (bps) YoY. Net NPA ratio, at 0.53 per cent improved by 11 bps YoY.

SBI's credit growth came at 13.49 per cent (YoY) with domestic advances growing by 14.06 per cent YoY. Gross advances cross Rs 40 lakh crore-mark.

"SME advances grew by 18.71 per cent (YoY) followed by agri advances which grew by 15.31 per cent YoY, while corporate advances and retail personal advances registered YoY growth of 14.86 per cent and 11.65 per cent, respectively," the lender stated.

"Whole bank deposits grew by 9.81 per cent YoY, out of which CASA deposit grew by 4.46 per cent YoY. As of December 2024, CASA ratio was at 39.20 per cent," it added.

Shares of SBI were trading lower after the quarterly results. The stock was last seen trading 1.02 per cent down at Rs 758.25.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 44.09. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

It saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 12.31 lakh shares changed hands today at the time of writing this story. The figure was more than than the two-week average volume of 5.26 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 93.63 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,70,685.20 crore.

The scrip has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 10.30 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.60. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 73.09 with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.55.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 06, 2025, 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
State Bank of India
State Bank of India