Syrma SGS Technology was the top gainer rising 10% to Rs 1658 against the previous close of Rs 1510.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 31,522 crore. Syrma is a leading Indian Electronic Systems design and manufacturing company. It uses and works with semiconductors in its electronic manufacturing operations, and the company is actively expanding its role in the semiconductor supply chain.

Shares of Dixon Technologies, another player in the semiconductor industry, gained 2.31% to Rs 13,496. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 81,315 crore.

Kaynes Technology, a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, also saw its stock rising 5.2% to Rs 3563 on BSE in early deals today.

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ASM Technologies, an Indian engineering services and design-led manufacturing company that builds systems, sub-systems, and precision equipment for global semiconductor manufacturers, also saw its stock, rising 2.38% to Rs 7070 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,082 crore.

Shares of another semiconductor industry player Moschip Technologies rose 6% to Rs 212.95 on BSE. Market cap of Moschip Technologies climbed to Rs 4119 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has entered the semiconductor sector by building a major Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, through its joint venture CG Semi Private Limited. On Thursday, the stock rose 2.58% to Rs 874.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore.