Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Fortis Healthcare shares rise over 3% in early deals; here's why

Fortis Healthcare shares rise over 3% in early deals; here's why

FORTIS891.70(2.46%)

Fortis Hospotel will also receive a service fee linked to a certain percentage of the hospital's revenue, while it will earn interest on the loan provided to SLJ Society. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Fortis Healthcare shares rise over 3% in early deals; here's why Fortis Healthcare shares were trading at Rs 892.90 on Thursday, up Rs 24.40, or 2.81%, from their previous close of Rs 868.50.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd rose over 3% on Thursday after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortis Hospotel Ltd, had signed definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital (SLJ Society) to provide healthcare services to a 400+ bedded super specialty hospital in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Under the Healthcare Services Agreement, Fortis Hospotel will have long-term exclusive rights to provide specified inpatient healthcare services and specialised equipment, including Cath Lab, LINAC, PET-CT and surgical robots. The subsidiary will also provide the necessary clinical manpower. The agreement has a committed term of 29 years, with an option to extend it further on mutually agreed terms.

Fortis Healthcare shares were trading at Rs 897 on Thursday, up 3.28%, from their previous close of Rs 868.50. The stock opened at Rs 878.20 and touched an intraday high of Rs 897.

The hospital will be owned, operated and managed by SLJ Society, while Fortis will provide healthcare services. The land, building and associated civil and certain medical infrastructure will also be owned and developed by the society. Fortis Hospotel will provide a loan to the society in phases over the next 3-4 years, based on construction progress.

Advertisement

The hospital will be developed on around 3.1 acres in Ashok Vihar, North-West Delhi, with its 400-plus beds expected to be operationalised in phases. It will offer services across specialties including oncology, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, renal sciences, robotic surgeries and transplants.

Under the loan agreement, Fortis Hospotel has agreed to provide a loan of up to Rs 567 crore to SLJ Society for construction, upgradation and operation of the hospital. The loan will be disbursed in multiple tranches over the next 3-4 years, based on construction progress.

Fortis Hospotel will also receive a service fee linked to a certain percentage of the hospital's revenue, while it will earn interest on the loan provided to SLJ Society.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more