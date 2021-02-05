Sensex hits 51,000 mark for first time, Nifty crosses 15K ahead of RBI policy outcome

Sensex and Nifty extended their record-setting run for the fifth session in early trade on Friday, ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome. Rise in global markets also supported sentiment on the Dalal Street. Sensex briefly touched the 51,000-level and Nifty scaled the key 15,000 mark.

Sensex opened above the 51k mark for the first time today. The index started at 51,031 against previous close of 50,968.

With today's rise, Sensex has hit all-time high of 51,073 and Nifty has scaled a record of 15,014.

Market cap on BSE rose to Rs 201.47 lakh crore.

On Sensex, SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers. Bank Nifty was trading 2.75% or 971 points higher at 36,315. Earlier, the index hits its all-time high of 36,615.

Of the Sensex constituents, 22 shares were trading in the green.

The index closed 358 points higher at 50,614 on Thursday. Nifty too rose 105 points to a record high of 14,895.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank is scheduled to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision in a short while from now.

"The market will be keenly watching the monetary policy due today, particularly the nuances of the policy and indications coming from the central bank. The policy rates are likely to remain unchanged but there can be indications on liquidity management, going forward," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to NSE data.

Global markets

Asian stocks followed a rally on Wall Street for the fourth straight session as hopes grew for a gradual global economic recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.2% in morning trading to 28,686.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 6,828.70, and South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.4% to 3,100.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.1% to 29,441.67, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.8% to 3,531.19.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to 3,871.74. It was the index's fourth-straight gain. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 1.1%, to 31,055.86. The technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%, to 13,777.74, also an all-time high.