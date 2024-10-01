Sensex is near record high but these Tata stocks have not performed well. Do you own any?

Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has 26 listed companies. In FY24, the combined top line of these 26 companies stands at Rs 11.25 lakh crore, while the total profit of these Tata group companies was Rs 87,454 crore. Over the previous year, total revenue of Tata companies has surged over 12% from Rs 10.01 lakh crore in FY23, while profit after tax (PAT) has jumped 29% in this duration. Data available from ACE Equity shows that while the BSE Sensex has jumped 29% in the last 12 months. On the other hand, despite this stellar performance select Tata group stocks have underperformed market benchmark. Here is the list of biggest underperformers from the Tata group in last one year.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra): Operating in the challenging telecom sector, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML) posted gross revenue of Rs 1,192 crore in FY24, up from Rs 1,106 crore in FY23. Despite this top line growth, the company continued to face significant losses, with its loss for FY24 standing at Rs 1,228.44 crore, increased from a loss of Rs 1,144.72 crore in the previous year. Its shares were trading at Rs 84.41 a piece on September 27, 2024 with a latest market cap of Rs 16,502 crore. This stock has declined 12% in the last one year.

Tata Chemicals: This stock faced a challenging year as its gross sales dropped to Rs 16,451 crore in FY24 from Rs 17,683 crore in FY23. Profit after tax (PAT) also declined sharply, from Rs 2,452 crore in FY23 to just Rs 449 crore in FY24. The company’s market cap stood at Rs 26,862 crore with its stock price at Rs 1,054.40. This stock has given just 1% returns in the past 12-month period.

Tayo Rolls: Capital goods manufacturer Tayo Rolls continues to struggle, reporting zero revenue for both FY23 and FY24. However, the company managed to slightly reduce its losses from Rs 3.44 crore in FY23 to Rs 3.30 crore in FY24. The company’s market cap remains modest at Rs 94.79 crore, with its stock priced at Rs 92.38. Tayo Rolls has given just 2% returns in one year.

Artson Engineering: In the capital goods sector, Artson Engineering posted gross sales of Rs 128.12 crore in FY24, a slight decrease from Rs 131.42 crore in FY23. The company’s PAT showed a positive turnaround, moving from a loss of Rs 23.51 crore in FY23 to a profit of Rs 6.05 crore in FY24. The stock closed at Rs 182.45 with a market cap of Rs 673.61 crore. Artson Engineering has seen a modest 4% market return over the last year.

Tata Elxsi: Operating in the IT sector, the company posted impressive growth in FY24, with gross sales increasing to Rs 3,552 crore from Rs 3,145 crore in FY23. PAT also improved slightly, reaching Rs 792 crore compared to Rs 755 crore the previous year. This stock closed at Rs 7,831 with a market cap of Rs 48,771 crore, reflecting 7% returns over the past year.

Tata Communications (TCL): This stock witnessed significant growth in FY24, with gross sales surging to Rs 20,969 crore from Rs 17,838 crore in FY23. Despite this, PAT fell to Rs 950 crore from Rs 1,767 crore in the previous year. TCL’s stock closed at Rs 2,144.10, with a market cap of Rs 61,107 crore. The company has delivered 14% return in one year.

Titan Company: A major player in the diamond and jewellery sector, continued its robust performance in FY24, with gross sales rising to Rs 51,084 crore from Rs 40,575 crore in FY23. PAT also saw an increase, reaching Rs 3,496 crore from Rs 3,274 crore in FY23. Titan’s stock closed at Rs 3,757.80, and its market cap surged to Rs 3.34 lakh crore. This stock posted a return of 17% over the last year.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT giant, continued its dominance in the sector, posting gross sales of Rs 2,40,893 crore in FY24, up from Rs 2,25,458 crore in FY23. PAT also saw an increase, climbing to Rs 46,099 crore from Rs 42,303 crore in FY23. TCS’s stock price stood at Rs 4,291.25, with a market cap of Rs 15.53 lakh crore. Over the past year, the company has delivered a 20% return, though its 3-year return is relatively modest at 12%.