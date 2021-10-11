Sensex, Nifty end at record highs. Check top gainers and losers

Sensex rose 77 points to end at a record closing high of 60,136 on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC. Nifty rose 50.75 points or 0.28 per cent to its all-time closing high of 17,945.95. It touched a new peak of 18,041.95.



The 30-share Sensex touched a new intraday high of 60,476.13 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty touched a new peak of 18,041.95.



Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing nearly 4 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, NTPC, SBI, M&M, Kotak Bank, and HDFC Bank.



Of the 30 Sensex shares, 20 ended higher.



On the other hand, TCS was the top loser on the Sensex, declining over 7 per cent, after the company's Q2 earnings missed street expectations.



Indian markets started on a positive note following positive Asian market cues as investors took comfort on news of opening up more vaccinated travel lanes in 8 countries as Covid-19 cases decline, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.



"During the afternoon session, markets continue to trade handsomely as broad gains in rate sensitive counters, viz, auto, realty, and utility. Traders also took support as data showed country's exports growing at a healthy rate. Exports have touched $197 billion during April-September this fiscal," Solanki added.



According to him, additional optimism came in as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,997 crore so far in October.



Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Shanghai was in the red.



Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with losses in mid-session deals.



Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 2.12 per cent to $84.14 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)