'Close your borders before it's too late': Trump sounds alarm as France erupts in violence

"France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!" he added.

“Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/6vXWkZwYVJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 18, 2026

France entered its fourth week of protests on Saturday over the rising cost of living, with demonstrators angry about soaring food, fuel, and energy prices, as well as concerns about public services and education.

The French authorities have reported violence, looting and attacks on public buildings, but the information available does not establish a link between immigration and those incidents.

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Historic town hall devastated by fire

One of the worst incidents occurred in Limoges, where a fire caused extensive damage to the town's historic municipal building.

The Limoges Town Hall, inaugurated in 1883 and designated a historic landmark in 1975, was described as "largely lost" after flames engulfed the structure.

"The roof has collapsed onto lower floors, except the west wing, and two-thirds of the exterior has already disappeared," local prefect Maurice Barate told AFP.

Barate described the fire as a deliberate act of arson, calling the destruction "a deliberate act by hooligans" and a "catastrophe for heritage".

In Paris, protesters set cars and rubbish bins on fire, looted shops and clashed with police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups.

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According to the Associated Press, police made at least 272 arrests nationwide, including in the French capital.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's office reported a growing number of violent incidents, including attacks on police officers, looting and damage to public buildings.

Several metro stations were closed at police request, including those near the Champs-Elysées, the presidential palace and government offices.

Violence was also reported in Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier and Grenoble.

In Lyon, where around 20,000 demonstrators joined a march, a fire broke out inside a tourist office. In Marseille, shops and a municipal police station were damaged, while protesters briefly entered the lobby of City Hall.

The demonstrations followed social media calls to revive the yellow vest movement, which emerged in 2018 over economic inequality and rising living costs.

However, many demonstrators protested peacefully, marching through Paris with French flags and singing the national anthem.

Milind Deora also blames failed migration policies

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also reacted to the unrest on Sunday, blaming years of failed migration policies and a lack of accountability.

"What we're seeing in #France is the cost of years of failed migration & zero accountability," Deora wrote on X. "Europe needs migrants as its population ages, but needs a strategy, not open-door wishful thinking. Select carefully, mandate assimilation & deport those who refuse to integrate."