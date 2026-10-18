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Firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Shroff was leaving the ground in his vehicle when several rounds were fired towards his car from within the crowd

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 9:19 PM IST
Firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibilityTiger Shroff's car targeted in Mumbai firing, 3-4 rounds shot from crowd; actor safe

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three to four rounds were allegedly fired at his BMW while he was leaving a ground in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Two gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, India Today reported.

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The Mumbai Police have formed 12 teams to identify and track down those responsible for firing at Shroff's car.

According to police sources, three rounds were fired at the vehicle while the actor was returning home after playing a football match.

Shroff escaped unhurt, but his driver has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Police have cordoned off the area as the investigation continues.

The firing came from within a large crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, according to Mumbai Police.

The police confirmed that Shroff was safe and had not sustained any gunshot injuries.

"A firing incident has been reported under Juhu Police Station. Actor Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway," Mumbai Police said.

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According to police, Shroff was leaving the ground in his vehicle when several rounds were fired towards his car from within the crowd.

A large number of people had gathered at the location to see the actor. Police said three to four rounds were fired, but none of the bullets struck Shroff.

The identity of the person or persons who opened fire and the motive behind the incident have not yet been established.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dialled the Mumbai Police Commissioner after learning about the incident and sought details of the firing, the news agency reported, citing sources in the Chief Minister's Office.

Fadnavis instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 8:50 PM IST
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