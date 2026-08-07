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Sensex, Nifty open lower as brent crude prices cross $83 per barrel, hit global market sentiment

Sensex, Nifty open lower as brent crude prices cross $83 per barrel, hit global market sentiment

Sensex fell 260 pts to 78,692 and Nifty lost 33 pts to 24,603 on Friday. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 493.40 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 9:47 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower as brent crude prices cross $83 per barrel, hit global market sentiment US indices ended lower on Thursday. On similar lines. Asian markets such as Nikkei (down 626 pts) and Taiwan Weighted index (down 133 pts) saw selling pressure today.

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Friday as brent crude prices crossed the $83 per barrel mark. Uncertainty over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz hit global market sentiment after Iran reviewed a proposed bill to bar US and Israeli vessels from passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the US-Iran war started in February end, the shipping route was used for nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

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The 3% rise in brent crude prices overnight turned sentiment weak in the global markets.

US indices ended lower on Thursday. On similar lines. Asian markets such as Nikkei (down 626 pts) and Taiwan Weighted index (down 133 pts) saw selling pressure today. The global selling hit Indian stocks during opening with Sensex falling 260 pts to 78,692 and Nifty losing 33 pts to 24,603 on Friday.

Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 493.40 lakh crore.

Stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and NTPC were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 2.36%.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Eternal shares were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.53%.  The BSE IT index rose 441 pts to 30,398 lending strength to the benchmark indices.

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Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct said, "Technically, the market continues to exhibit a cautious undertone as long as the Nifty remains below the 24,800 level. A sustained move above this hurdle could pave the way towards the 25,000 mark. On the downside, immediate support is placed in the 24,500-24,400 zone, with a breach potentially dragging the index towards 24,300. Investors will closely monitor the US July payrolls data later today for directional cues, while any easing in crude oil prices could provide fresh momentum for the ongoing recovery."

Previous session 

Benchmark indices closed higher on August 6, 2026, led by strong buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and easing crude oil prices. Sensex rose 373.76 points to end at 78,954.76. Nifty50 gained 11.35 points to end flat at 24,636.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 9:38 AM IST
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