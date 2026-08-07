US indices ended lower on Thursday. On similar lines. Asian markets such as Nikkei (down 626 pts) and Taiwan Weighted index (down 133 pts) saw selling pressure today. The global selling hit Indian stocks during opening with Sensex falling 260 pts to 78,692 and Nifty losing 33 pts to 24,603 on Friday.

Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 493.40 lakh crore.

Stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and NTPC were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 2.36%.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Eternal shares were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.53%. The BSE IT index rose 441 pts to 30,398 lending strength to the benchmark indices.

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Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct said, "Technically, the market continues to exhibit a cautious undertone as long as the Nifty remains below the 24,800 level. A sustained move above this hurdle could pave the way towards the 25,000 mark. On the downside, immediate support is placed in the 24,500-24,400 zone, with a breach potentially dragging the index towards 24,300. Investors will closely monitor the US July payrolls data later today for directional cues, while any easing in crude oil prices could provide fresh momentum for the ongoing recovery."

Previous session

Benchmark indices closed higher on August 6, 2026, led by strong buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and easing crude oil prices. Sensex rose 373.76 points to end at 78,954.76. Nifty50 gained 11.35 points to end flat at 24,636.