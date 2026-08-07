Planning to buy a home in Noida? Property prices have jumped 111% since 2019

According to an NDTV report citing Anarock data, average residential property prices in Noida climbed 111% between 2019 and 2026, rising from around ₹4,795 per sq ft to ₹10,780 per sq ft.

Noida outpaces other major cities

The appreciation in Noida has been significantly higher than other leading property markets.

Bengaluru, one of India's largest technology and employment hubs, recorded a 66% increase in residential prices during the period, while Gurugram saw prices rise 86%.

While Gurugram continues to command higher average property prices than Noida, the latter has delivered stronger appreciation, making it one of the standout markets for buyers and investors over the past several years.

Infrastructure fuels the rally

Industry experts say the city's transformation has been powered by sustained infrastructure development.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Good news for Assam! ₹8,970 crore Guwahati-Tezpur corridor approved, travel time to halve

Improved roads, expanding metro connectivity and the upcoming Noida International Airport have changed how buyers view the market, making areas that were once considered peripheral far more attractive.

Amit Modi, Director, County Group, said Noida's rapid appreciation reflects the evolution of its real estate market.

"Noida's sharp appreciation in property value stems from the maturing and upgrading of the real estate market in terms of its nature," Modi said.

He added that the city's infrastructure push has played a major role in driving demand.

"Large infrastructure projects can change how buyers view a location. Areas that once seemed far from established business and residential hubs can suddenly become more attractive when connectivity improves."

Advertisement

Luxury housing demand gathers pace

The city's growth story is no longer limited to affordable and mid-income housing. Luxury and premium residential projects are becoming an increasingly important part of the market as developers target buyers looking for larger homes and better amenities.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said Noida has emerged as one of NCR's most promising real estate destinations.

"Within NCR, Noida has emerged as one of the highly potential real estate markets backed by the infrastructure-led development, expanding employment hubs, and sustained end-user demand," Tiwari said.

He added that demand for luxury housing is expected to strengthen further in the coming quarters, identifying Noida Sector 150 and Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad as key micro-markets attracting both end-users and investors.