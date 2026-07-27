Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Why KFin Technologies shares surged 11% today

Why KFin Technologies shares surged 11% today

Revenue from domestic mutual fund solutions grew 7 per cent YoY, while issuer solutions revenue increased 8 per cent YoY, beating estimates by around 5 per cent. International solutions registered a sharp 182 per cent YoY growth, primarily due to the contribution from Ascent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Why KFin Technologies shares surged 11% today"KFin reported a net profit of Rs 75.2 crore, down 3 per cent YoY/7 per cent QoQ (7 per cent beat led by operational efficiency) in Q1 FY27, with PAT margin of 21.1 per cent versus 28.2 per cent in Q1 FY26," MOFSL said.

Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd jumped 11.29 per cent to hit a high of Rs 954.85 in Monday's trade after the company posted a better-than-expected June quarter profit.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), KFin reported a net profit (PAT) of Rs 75.2 crore in Q1 FY27, down 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, the figure was around 7 per cent ahead of the brokerage's estimate, driven by operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"KFin reported a net profit of Rs 75.2 crore, down 3 per cent YoY/7 per cent QoQ (7 per cent beat led by operational efficiency) in Q1 FY27, with PAT margin of 21.1 per cent versus 28.2 per cent in Q1 FY26," MOFSL said.

The brokerage noted that operating revenue rose 30 per cent YoY and 3 per cent QoQ to Rs 360 crore in the June quarter, broadly in line with estimates.

Revenue from domestic mutual fund solutions grew 7 per cent YoY, while issuer solutions revenue increased 8 per cent YoY, beating estimates by around 5 per cent. International solutions registered a sharp 182 per cent YoY growth, primarily due to the contribution from Ascent.

On the cost front, total operating expenses increased 46 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ to Rs 230 crore, in line with estimates. Employee expenses rose 44 per cent YoY to Rs 160 crore, while other expenses climbed 52 per cent YoY to Rs 73.8 crore. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 65.8 per cent, compared with 58.5 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Advertisement

EBITDA grew 7 per cent YoY but declined 5 per cent sequentially to Rs 120 crore. EBITDA margin came in at 34.2 per cent versus 41.5 per cent a year ago, but was ahead of MOFSL's estimate of 32.6 per cent. Other income rose 3 per cent YoY but declined 31 per cent QoQ to Rs 10.4 crore.

Separately, KFin Technologies' board approved a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more