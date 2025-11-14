Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their winning streak of four sessions on Friday as global markets tumbled on uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Investors in India resorted to profitbooking even as the NDA looked set to cross the majority mark in early trends of Bihar Election results.

Experts said investors had accounted for a NDA win in Bihar polls with Sensex and Nifty rising for the last four sessions.

In early deals, Sensex plunged 436 points to 84,042 and Nifty tanked 113 points to 25,766.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading and wealth tech firm said, "Sentiment in the Indian markets is likely to remain cautious today, tracking the sharp overnight sell-off in U.S. equities and mixed cues across Asian markets. Mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the pace and timing of future rate cuts—amid lingering inflation concerns—have tempered expectations of further monetary policy easing. This uncertainty is expected to keep investors guarded in early trade, with global risk appetite showing signs of hesitation."

Overnight, the S&P 500 closed 1.7% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 declined 2.1% on Thursday.

Asian stock markets joined a global selloff on Friday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials dimmed hopes for a US rate cut next month. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 886 pts to 50,395 on Friday and Hang Seng was down 340 pts to 26,733. KOSPI fell 112 pts and Taiwan Weighted was down 336 pts on Friday.