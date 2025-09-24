Sensex slumps 1,298 pts in 4-day slide, Nifty slips below 25,100; what’s next?

Domestic equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a fourth session on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty ending in the red as cautious sentiment prevailed. A steep hike in H-1B visa costs dampened investor mood, while persistent foreign outflows added to the drag.

At the closing bell, the Sensex slipped 386.47 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 81,715.63, extending its four-day slide to nearly 1,300 points, while the Nifty50 declined 112.60 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 25,056.90.

Tata Motors led the losers on the Sensex, slipping 2.57 per cent to Rs 683.50. Bharat Electronics (BEL) dropped 2.18 per cent, while Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and TCS declined 1.60 per cent, 1.20 per cent, 0.89 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks namely, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Auto index declined 1.06 per cent to 60,379.92, while the BSE Realty index dropped 2.47 per cent to end at 6,914.64.

Within the BSE Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Maruti Suzuki touched fresh 52-week highs.

Overall, out of the 4,315 active stocks traded on the BSE, 1,586 ended with gains, while 2,572 settled lower and 157 remained unchanged. As many as 176 stocks scaled their 52-week highs during the session. A total of 76 others hit their 52-week lows. The session also saw 234 stocks locked at their respective upper circuits and 185 others at lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said profit booking has been observed in Indian markets post-GST reforms, as investors recalibrate valuations and Q2 earnings expectations.

“IT stocks underperformed due to H-1B fee hikes, while US trade rhetoric amid ongoing trade negotiations and weak global cues are prompting cautious investor sentiment. India’s relatively high valuations, coupled with moderation in earnings growth, continue to lead FIIs to trim their positions. That said, structural reforms and domestic growth drivers are keeping the underlying trend constructive. Current headwinds appear transitory, with headwinds likely to ease over time," Nair said.