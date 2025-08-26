Sensex tanks over 500 pts, Nifty below 24,800, Sun Pharma leads losers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 opened on a weak note on Tuesday as investor sentiment turned cautious after Washington notified that 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods will come into effect from Wednesday. With domestic markets remaining closed tomorrow on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, investors are expected to adopt a guarded approach.

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was down 445.64 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 81,190.27, after slipping as much as 578 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 fell 114.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 24,853, having hit a day’s low of 24,796.60.

Among Sensex stocks, Sun Pharma led losers, falling 2 per cent to Rs 1623.60. Tata Steel declined 1.16 per cent. Other losers included Bharti Airtel (down 0.80 per cent), Adani Ports (down 0.73 per cent) and Tata Motors (down 0.67 per cent)

One 97 Communications shares slipped 0.27 per cent to Rs 1272.80.15 in Tuesday’s trade after the fintech major approved fresh investments in its subsidiaries. The Paytm parent said it will infuse Rs 300 crore into Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore into Paytm Services through a rights issue.



HDFC Bank shares turned ex-bonus on Tuesday, in the ratio of 1:1. Following the adjustment, the stock opened at Rs 982.20 on the BSE. On the surface, this appeared as a 50 per cent decline from Monday’s unadjusted closing level of Rs 1,964.50.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said despite sluggish earnings growth and headwinds like high tariffs, the market continues to be resilient.

“Resilient market co-existing with tepid earnings growth has made India the most expensive market in the world. Consequently FIIs have been sustained sellers; but massive DII buying totally eclipsing FII selling is supporting the market even amidst strong headwinds, VK Vijayakumar said.

“Since the principal reason for the market’s resilience is liquidity and liquidity flows are likely to sustain, the market is unlikely to correct significantly and the elevated valuations may continue. As a measure of abundant caution, investors may avoid unjustifiably expensive smallcaps and focus on largecaps which are reasonably fairly valued," VK Vijayakumar added.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 329.06 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 81,635.91, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 97.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 24,967.75.