SEPC shares surge 11% on Rs 855-crore SAIL contract; order book tops Rs 10,000 crore

On Friday, SEPC shares touched a high of Rs 5.46, up 10.53% from the previous close of Rs 4.94. The stock was recently trading at Rs 5.28, up 6.88%, after opening at Rs 4.96 and touching a low of Rs 4.86.

The agreement was signed by SEPC Managing Director Venkataramani Jaiganesh and SAIL-IISCO Executive Director (Projects) Praveen Kumar. The project is to be commissioned within 32 months from the effective date of September 3, 2026. The total contract price is Rs 951.60 crore, of which Rs 97.04 crore in input tax credit is to be passed on to SAIL, bringing the net contract value to Rs 854.57 crore.

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SEPC order book crosses Rs 10,000 crore

SEPC said its consolidated order book has crossed Rs 10,000 crore, providing visibility for project execution over the coming years. The company said this is more than nine times its FY26 total income of Rs 1,085.8 crore.

Commenting on the contract, Managing Director Venkataramani Jaiganesh said, "The agreement formalises one of the company's significant industrial projects and highlighted the focus on execution within the stipulated timeline, with quality and safety standards."

He added that crossing the Rs 10,000-crore order-book milestone gives the company revenue visibility and confidence to pursue larger and more complex opportunities.

SEPC, formerly Shriram EPC Ltd, is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company that works across water and wastewater management, roads, industrial infrastructure and mining. Its work includes the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of infrastructure projects.

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For FY26, the company reported total income of Rs 1,085.8 crore, Ebitda of Rs 108.9 crore and net profit of Rs 53.5 crore, compared with total income of Rs 646 crore in FY25.