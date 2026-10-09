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Two years on without Ratan Tata, the war for control rages on in the empire

Two years on without Ratan Tata, the war for control rages on in the empire

As N. Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata battle it out, a resolution appears to be some way off

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Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 1:49 PM IST
Two years on without Ratan Tata, the war for control rages on in the empireIt is not as though Ratan Tata had it easy when he moved into the corner office. The feuds with Russi Mody, Ajit Kerkar and Darbari Seth were hard-fought, but Ratan Tata ultimately emerged triumphant.

As he watches down from the heavens, one wonders what might be going through Ratan Tata’s mind. It has been exactly two years since his death, and a bitter war for control is now playing out in full public view within the conglomerate he once headed.

With revenues of $185 billion, the stakes are extraordinarily high in an empire that spans diverse businesses and has justifiably earned the salt-to-software moniker.

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N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, is locked in a fierce battle with Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother and Chairman of Tata Trusts. The rub is that Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, the conglomerate’s unlisted holding company. It is a very unique shareholding structure and intriguing when one compares it to the landscape of companies in India that are promoter-owned. That is less complicated, making succession battles somewhat predictable.

What is playing out at the Tata Group is vastly different—and highly dramatic. Although Tata Trusts owns two-thirds of Tata Sons, its presence on the board is one-third of the total composition.

MUST READ: TCS shares rally 5%; top 5 IT stocks add Rs 56,000 cr in m-cap, shrug off H-1B visa suspension

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Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, are currently the Trusts’ nominees. Logically, they ought to be aligned on all issues, but that’s not quite the tale.

Tata has not favoured a third term for Chandrasekaran, who took charge in 2017 soon after the ouster of Cyrus Mistry, whose family owns 18.4% of Tata Sons. Srinivasan, however, thinks otherwise. Equally contentious is the listing of Tata Sons—it has not found takers with its ex-directors—with Tata publicly expressing reservations. Srinivasan, who was once not in favour of it, is now backing it.

It is not as though Ratan Tata had it easy when he moved into the corner office. The feuds with Russi Mody, Ajit Kerkar and Darbari Seth were hard-fought, but Ratan Tata ultimately emerged triumphant. Today’s situation is quite different, with Chandrasekaran—a professional handpicked by Ratan Tata for the top job—going all out against Noel. The turn of events has been startling. On August 12, Chandrasekaran did not offer himself for reappointment after his term ends on February 20 next year. Yet, just over a month later, the Tata Sons board reappointed him.

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Four members backed him, while Noel opposed the move. This raised a fundamental and perhaps the most pertinent question: can a board override the decision of its largest shareholder? Tata Trusts quickly called the appointment illegal. With Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the Trusts and Harish Salve appearing for Tata Sons, the dispute could well end up in court.

Ratan Tata wanted the group to grow and spread its wings across the world. That expansion has continued with gusto, but he could hardly have anticipated this battle. If recent events are any indication, it could be a long haul.

ALSO READ: Succession battle breaks out in Venu Srinivasan’s family: TVS camps disagree over business division

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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