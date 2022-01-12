SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 140 points to 18,225. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market closed in the green for the third consecutive session ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex ended 221 points higher at 60,616 and Nifty rose 52 points to 18,055. HCL Tech, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.30%. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy's were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.32%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.91 crore on January 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 481 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 38 points higher at 2,966. Nikkei zoomed 525 points to 28,748 and Hang Seng index rose 452 points higher at 24,187. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 42 points to 4,713. The Dow gained 183 points to 36,252. The Nasdaq composite gained 210 points to 15,153.