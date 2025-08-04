Shakti Pumps India shares plunged 8% today; here's why

Multibagger stock: Shares of Shakti Pumps India, a manufacture of high-performance pumps and motors, plunged 8 per cent in Monday's trade after the company reported a tepid set of June quarter results. The Pithampur-based company reported a 4.42 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter at Rs 96.80 crore against Rs 92.70 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales for the quarter rose 9.67 per cent to Rs 622.50 crore against Rs 567.60 crore YoY.

Following this, Shakti Pumps India shares fell 7.59 per cent to hit a low of Rs 825.65 on BSE.

Despite the tepid numbers, Shakti Pumps India said it remained committed to delivering 25–30 per cent revenue growth in FY26 and sustaining this trajectory over the next 3–4 years.

"Our strategic focus on clean energy, backed by operational discipline and a strong order pipeline, positions us well for long-term value creation," it said.

As of August 1 2025, Shakti Pumps order book stood at approximately Rs 1,350 crore, supported by steady inflows and active participation in tenders across states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc. The company said its presence in these markets, built over more than a decade, positions us well to capitalise on the growing demand.

Shakti Pumps shares are up 2,772.98 per cent in the past five years. The multibagger stock, however, is off its 52-week high of Rs 1,398 apiece.

Chairman Dinesh Patidar said the rooftop solar segment is also gaining traction, supported by government initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. He said Shakti Pumps is actively expanding its footprint in this space, alongside itsefforts in the domestic, industrial, and EV segments.

"Our export business continues to be a key growth lever, delivering a 25 per cent CAGR over the past four years. With successful projects in Haiti, Uganda, Bangladesh, Nepal and growing demand from USA, Middle East and Africa, we remain confident in our ability to sustain this momentum," it said.

"Operationally, we have made significant progress in optimizing our working capital cycle. Receivable days have improved from 178 in FY24 to 152 in FY25, and we are targeting a return to approximately 120 days by end of FY26," it said.

