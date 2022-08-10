Share Market Live: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty below 17,500; NTPC, HCL Tech top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 109 points to 58,743 and Nifty lost 36 points to 17,488 in opening trade. The market ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday led by gains in capital goods, auto and banking stocks. Sensex closed 465 points higher at 58,853 and Nifty gained 127 points to 17,525 amid mixed global cues.

Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Chemicals, Adani Ports and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:21 am: Sensex falls 109 points to 58,743 and Nifty loses 36 points to 17,488 in opening trade.

8:45 am: Expert Take

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty broke out upwards after a sideways close for three sessions. The continued rise in indices though perplexing in the face of concerning macro developments globally has improved sentiments on equity markets. Nifty could now face resistance in the 17,595-17,651 band while 17,408 could offer support."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 17 points to 17,523. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

The Indian market ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday led by gains in capital goods, auto and banking stocks. Sensex closed 465 points higher at 58,853 and Nifty gained 127 points to 17,525 amid mixed global cues.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green.