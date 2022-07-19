Share Market Live: Sensex falls 190 pts, Nifty below 16,250; Asian Paints, HCL Tech fall

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 108 points to 16,181. Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday led by buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares amid positive global cues. Sensex rallied 760.37 points to settle at 54,521 and Nifty advanced 229.30 points to 16,278.50.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

Stocks in news: IndusInd Bank, HUL , Jet Airways, Reliance Industries and more

Market update

9:18 am: Sensex falls 187 points to 54,333 and Nifty loses 51 points to 16,227 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"Nifty is currently placed at the key overhead resistance of the previous opening downside gap of June 13 and also last swing high of around 16,200-16,300 levels. A sustainable move above this area could pull Nifty towards further swing highs. The short-term trend of Nifty is positive. Having placed at the edge of upside breakout of the hurdle 16,200-16,300 levels, one may expect further upside in the market for the short term. The next upside levels to be watched around 16,500-16,600 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16,200 levels."

https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/company-stock/story/stocks-in-news-indusind-bank-hul-jet-airways-reliance-industries-and-more-341918-2022-07-19

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 108 points to 16,181. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday led by buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares amid positive global cues. Sensex rallied 760.37 points to settle at 54,521 and Nifty advanced 229.30 points to 16,278.50.

Midcap and small-cap indices rose 340 points and 357 points, respectively. Banking, IT, capital goods and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers, with their BSE indices rising 833 points, 832 points, 540 points and 646 points, respectively.