Share Market Update: Sensex ends 167 points higher, Nifty at 8,879; Adani Ports, Airtel, ONGC top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Equity indices erased early gains by the last hour of session led by weakness in European indices, although closed in the green territory. Sensex closed 167 points higher at 30,196 and Nifty ended 55 points higher at 8,879. European markets fell in today's trade as investors turned cautious over bleak economic data and feared of second wave of infections amid re-opening of many countries from lockdown. Meanwhile, early results for an experimental vaccine kept global sentiments buoyed, sparkling speculation that economies could snap back quickly. Prospects of more government stimulus and ease in lockdowns restriction across many economies also kept overseas markets buoyed. On Monday, Sensex closed 1,068 points lower at 30,028 and Nifty fell 313 points to 8,823.

3. 45 PM: Closing Bell

3. 39 PM: Sectors today

Sectorally, gains in auto, financials, FMCG, IT, media and metal sector were capped by losses in pharma, banking and realty indices.

3.32PM: Market erases gains

Equity indices erased early gains by the last hour of session, although traded in the green territory, led by weakness in European indices. Sensex traded 200 points higher at 30,230 and Nifty grew by 64 points to 8,887.

31.15 PM: Alembic Pharma share price drops 2.3%

Alembic Pharma share price touched an intraday low of Rs 859. falling 2.43% on BSE after company announced that Aleor Dermaceuticals has received USFDA Approval for Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05%.

3.01PM: Allsec Technologies share price erases early gains, falls 2.3%

Allsec Technologies share price touched an intraday low of Rs 161.5, falling 2.39% on BSE after the company reported its March quarterly results

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 10.88 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 1.87 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income gained 5.5% (YoY) to Rs 71 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 68 crore in the same period last financial year.

2. 45PM: Monnet Ispat & Energy share price gains 3%

Monnet Ispat & Energy share price touched an intraday high of Rs 11.60, rising 3.3% on BSE after the company reported its March quarterly results.

The company reported 30% fall in its consolidated net loss of Rs 104.48 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 149.82 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income gained 16.7% (YoY) to Rs 630.25 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 540.08 crore in the same period last financial year.

2.34 PM: Result date announcements

JSW Steel Ltd Board: May 22, 2020

Nucleus Software Exports: May 23, 2020

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: May 27, 2020

Automobile Corporation of Goa: May 28, 2020

Chemfab Alkalis: June 4, 2020

2.17PM: Maharashtra Scooters share price gains 6.2%

Maharashtra Scooters share price opened with a gain of 2.77% today and later climbed 6.29% to an intraday high of Rs 1991 on BSE as the company reported its March quarterly results,

The company reported profit of Rs 107.14 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 0.68 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose (YoY) to Rs 125.73 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7.46 crore in the same period last financial year.

2.00 PM: Maruti Suzuki share price rises 4%

Maruti share price gained 3.73% to Rs 4,899 as against previous close of Rs 4,723 on BSE. Maruti Suzuki share has gained after the auto major announced that it has delivered more than 5,000 cars in the past few days after being allowed to open showrooms at some locations. Of 3,086 showrooms, more than 1,350 showrooms of Maruti are now operational, the company said.

1.45PM: Market erases gains

Equity indices erased early gains by the last hour of session, although traded in the green territory, led by weakness in European indices. European markets fell in today's trade as investors turned cautious over bleak economic data and feared of second wave of infections amid re-opening of many countries from lockdown. Sensex traded 215 points higher at 30,245 and Nifty grew by 76 points to 9,800.

1.33 PM: Lincoln Pharma share price gains over 2%

Lincoln Pharma share price climbed 2.53% to an intraday high of Rs 168 on BSE after the company said it received EU GMP certification from Germany FDA for its manufacturing facility located at Khatraj in Gujarat.

1.21 PM: European indices open higher

European indices opened higher today, although erased arly gains by the later session. Where FTSE and DAX gained marginally higher, CAC traded flat with negative boas. Meanhile, Sensex rose 480 points higher to 30,507 and Nifty climbed 122 points higher to 8,962.

1.07 PM: Andhra Paper shares fall 2%

Andhra Paper share price fell 2% to an intraday low of Rs 164 after the company reported its quarterly result. The company reported 31% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 47 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 0.2% (YoY) to Rs 302 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 301 crore in the same period last financial year.

12.49 PM: Dr Lal Path Labs share price falls over 4%

Dr. Lal Path Labs share price opened with a loss of 2.11% today and later touched an intraday low of Rs 1514.35, falling 4.36% on BSE after the company reported its quarterly results.

The company reported 27% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 45 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Total income fell 0.2% (YoY) to Rs 313 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 314 crore in the same period last financial year.

12.34PM: Rupee rises 20 paise to 75.71

Rupee the local unit appreciated 20 paise to 75.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as against its last close of 75.91 against the US dollar. Traders said encouraging results in COVID-19 vaccine trial, higher opening of domestic equities and weakening American currency helped the local currency gain momentum in the interbank forex market today.

12.28 PM: KEC International share price gains 3.8%

KEC International share price climbed 3.8% intraday to Rs 202.40 on BSE after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across its various businesses.

12.13 PM: Q4 Earnings Today

Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Sanofi, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bajaj Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT, JMC Projects, NESCO, MPS, G N A Axles among others will be reporting results today.

Quick Heal Technologies: May 21, 2020

Trent: May 22, 2020

Polyplex Corporation: May 25, 2020

Music Broadcast: May 25, 2020

Alembic : May 25, 2020

Wonderla Holidays: May 26, 2020

Tube Investments of India: May 27, 2020

Radico Khaitan: May 28, 2020

11.40 PM: Vedanta share desisting

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its board has approved the proposed de-listing of mining baron Anil Agarwal's flagship Indian unit from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. "The meeting of the board of directors of the company (board) was held today (Monday)...de-listing proposal was considered... Approval was granted to the de-listing proposal, after having discussed and considered various factors," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

11.30 PM: Rupee rises higher today

Rupee rises 20 paise to 75.71 against US dollar amid positive opening in domestic equity market and weakening of US dollar.

11.15 AM: Biocon share price gains 1.5%

Biocon shares gained 1.5% to the intraday high of Rs 336.40 on BSE after the company announced that its subsidiary Biologics has received an EU GMP certification for biosimilars manufacturing units in Bengaluru.

10.55 AM: Laurus Labs gets approval, stock up 2.8%

Laurus Labs touched an intraday high of Rs 437.65, rising 2.8% on BSE after the company said it received US FDA nod for generic of Symfi Lo tablet.

10.33 AM: Torrent Power share price gains almost 7%

Torrent Power share price touched an intraday high of Rs 317, rising 6.9% on BSE after the company reported March quarterly results.

The company reported loss of Rs 274.92 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 419.39 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 3% (YoY) to Rs 3020.84 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3115.48 crore in the same period last financial year.

10. 17 AM: Market rises further

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose sharply on Tuesday, backed by the global rally, as markets banked on hopes of the experimental vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease. Sensex rose 650 points higher to 30,668 and Nifty climbed 122 points higher to 9,008. Early results for an experimental vaccine kept sentiments buoyed, sparkling speculation that economies could snap back quickly.

10.05 AM: Bharti Airtel share price top gainer on BSE, NSE

Bharti Airtel share price was trading as the top gainer on BSE and NSE today, rising 8% to Rs 584.80 its 52-week high, despite reporting loss in the latest quarter. Bharti Airtel reported net loss (before exceptional items) for Q4 at Rs 471 crore. Net loss after exceptional items for the quarter stands at Rs 5,237 crore as against the last quarter loss of Rs 1,035 crore in December quarter. Telecom major's revenue rose 8.1% quarterly to Rs 23,723 crore as compared to Rs 21,970.

9. 45 AM: Oil prices rise

Oil prices remained over 2-month high after jumping 8% in previous session, Brent Crude traded at $34.90 per barrel, up 0.26%. Oil (WTI June contract) was trading back above $30 for the first time in almost 2 months.

9. 33 AM: Global cues

Asian stocks rose Tuesday, spurred by a surge on Wall Street, after early results for an experimental vaccine sparked speculation economies could snap back quickly.

US stocks rallied on hopes for vaccine and economic recovery. US stocks rallied after biotech major Moderna reported "positive data" from early-stage human trials of its COVID19 vaccine. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 24,452, down 55 pts or 0.22%.

9.22 AM: Opening bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by the global rally, as markets banked on hopes of the experimental vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease. Sensex rose 440 points higher in the opening session to 30,473 and Nifty rose 122 points higher at 8,945.

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 19

Torrent Power, Tata Consumer, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, L&T Infotech, Bajaj Finance among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

9.05 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there are 4,893,260 confirmed cases, including 1,907,990 recoveries and 320,173 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of today.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 tally now stands at 100,328 including 56,316 active cases, 39,233 recoveries, 1 migrated and 3,156 deaths.

9.00 AM: Pre open session

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by the global rally. Sensex rose 400 points higher in the pre-open session to 30,436 and Nifty rose 138 points higher at 8,961.

8.40 AM: FII DII action today

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,513 crore and DIIs also offloaded Rs 152 crore worth in equities yesterday.

8. 30 AM: Rupee yesterday

Rupee, the local unit ended lower at 75.91 per dollar in the commodity market on Monday, as against the earlier close of 75.56 per US dollar.

8. 20 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Sanofi, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bajaj Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT.

8. 10 AM: Market Expectations

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 185 points higher at 8,970 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

8.00 AM: Closing bell

On Monday Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower as investors fretted over the news of the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The government's Rs 20.97-lakh crore fiscal stimulus package also failed to revive confidence in domestic investors.

After a week of consolidation, Sensex closed 1,068 points lower at 30,028 and Nifty fell 313 points to 8,823.

