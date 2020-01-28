Share Market Update: Sensex ends 168 points lower, Nifty at 12,060; Maruti Suzuki slips 1% post Q3 result

Share Market Update: Domestic key indices Sensex and Nifty ended in bearish territory on Tuesday amid negative cues from overseas, backed by high selling pressure in metal, media and auto scrips. BSE S&P Sensex ended 168 points lower at 40,986 and NSE Nifty50 closed 58 points lower at 12,060. In terms of sectors, excpet realty, financial services and IT, all the other indices closed in red. Overseas, trend stayed bearish amid the coronavirus outbreak that has taken the number of the death toll to 106 globally due to the epidemic. According to analysts, volatility remained amid a global selloff triggered by concerns over the impact of rapidly-spreading coronavirus on world economies.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Closing Bell

3: 45 PM

Domestic key indices Sensex and Nifty ended in bearish territory on Tuesday amid negative cues from overseas, backed by high selling pressure in metal, media and auto scrips. BSE S&P Sensex ended 168 points lower at 40,986 and NSE Nifty50 closed 58 points lower at 12,060. In terms of sectors, excpet realty, financial services and IT, all the other indices closed in red.

Market falls further in red

2: 20 PM

Domestic key indices Sensex and Nifty fell further to trade in bearish territory on Tuesday amid negative cues from overseas, backed by high selling pressure in metal, media and auto scrips. BSE S&P Sensex traded 100 points lower at 41,060 and NSE Nifty50 traded 40 points lower at 12,075.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results out

1: 55 PM

The company reported 5% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,565 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 1,489 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

The company's total revenue rose 4.4% (YoY) to Rs 21,490 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 20,585 crore in the same period last financial year.

Total tax expenses of Maruti registered a de-growth of 22% (YoY) at Rs 441 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 570 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year

EBITDA came in at Rs 2,102 crore in Q3 FY20, recording a rise of 8.9% from Rs 1,931 crore in Q3 FY19.

Following the earnings update, shares of Maruti fell 1.4% intraday to the low of Rs 7,040.05 on BSE today.

Market turns flat

1: 45 PM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to trade flat with positive bias on Tuesday, amid negative global equities, amid high selling pressure in metal stocks. BSE S&P Sensex traded flat with mere 3 points rise at 41,158 and NSE Nifty50 traded 1 point lower at 12,117. In terms of sectors, gains in pharma, realty, financial services were capped by losses in IT, media, metal and PSU Bank. Globally, markets traded lower amid fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China, stoking fears about more trouble for the global economy.

Stocks turn volatile ahead of Q3 earnings

1: 20 PM

Shares of Maruti, Tata Coffee, Cummins were trading lower on Tuesday, as they will be releasing their Q3 results today. In the meanwhile, Cummins, M&M Financial, CG Power and Solutions were trading higher ahead of the Q3 announcements.

United Spirits up 12% post Q3 results

1: 05 PM

United Spirits reported 15.3% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 235.30 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 202.99 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

The company's Tax expenses declined 26.2%(YoY) to Rs 94.90 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 128.60 crore in the same period last financial year.

Total EBITDA registered a growth of 18% (YoY) at Rs 424 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Following the result update, shares of United Spirits stock touched an intraday high of Rs 645.8, rising 12.16% intraday on BSE today.

Airtel Africa Q3

12: 40 PM

Airtel Africa's net profit rose 14.4% to USD 203 million in the Q3 FY20 on a sequntial basis, from USD 90 million in Q2 FY20. Airtel Africa's Q3 EBITDA was up 7.3% USD 399 million in Q3 FY20 from USD 372 million (QoQ) in Q3 FY19.

Wabco India reports Q3 earnings

12: 30 PM

The company reported 35 % decline (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 38 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 59.8 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

The company's total income fell 37% (YoY) to Rs 441 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 700 crore in the same period last financial year.

Total EBITDA registered a decline of 40% (YoY) at Rs 60 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 100 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Godfrey Phillips falls 2.16%

12: 25 PM

After rising 2.16% in the early trade, Godfrey Phillips stock earsed gains and fell to an intraday low of Rs 1,391.6, falling 3.28% on BSE. Godfrey Phillips, in a clarification note said that it has received multiple queries on rumored sale of shares by the promotersand also takes note of the recent media coverage alleging that the company 'has been put on the block by its key promoter entities'. The company clarified that it is neither engaged nor privy to any such discussions on rumored potential transaction by its promoters. The Company has also received a clarification from its significant promoter that there has been no decision to put its assets on sale, the filing added.

Coal India reports coal production

12: 15 PM

Coal India's production has risen 10.7% at 54.17 mt till January 27,2020. The Production growth has risen to double-digits for the first time in FY20. January month offtake was up 6.2% at 48.07 mt till January 27, 2020.

FII/ DII action on Monday

11: 45 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 438.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 10.51 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Independent director Sachin Bansal resigns from Ujjivan Small finance bank

11: 35 AM

Sachin Bansal has resigned as independent director of Ujjivan Bank today. Company said he has confirmed that he is resigning from the Bank's Board in the interest of propriety and corporate governance as an entity owned and controlled by him has made an application to the Reserve Bank of India for a universal banking license.

Market Update: Indices erase gains and turn volatile

11: 30 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to trade flat with positive bias on Tuesday, amid negative global equities, amid high selling pressure in metal stocks. BSE S&P Sensex traded 22 points higher at 41,177 and NSE Nifty50 traded 2 points lower at 12,116. In terms of sectors, except FMCG, metal, IT and media, all the other indices traded in the green today. According to analysts, volatility remained amid a global selloff triggered by concerns over the impact of rapidly-spreading coronavirus on world economies.

DHFL declines 4%

11: 20 AM

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) share price fell in early trade today after Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Kapil Wadhawan, the CMD of the crisis-hit firm in connection with its money laundering probe against the late underworld gangster and Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi. Share price of DHFL fell over 4% to Rs 15.05 compared to the previous close of Rs 15.80 on BSE. DHFL stock has lost 92% during the last one year.

Brent Crude today

11:00 AM

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.61 per cent to USD 58.22 per barrel.

Rupee rises 6 paise to 71.37 per dollar

10: 50 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 71.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in domestic equity market and easing crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.37, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.43 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.38 against the dollar

Alembic Pharma gains over 2%

10: 45 AM

Alembic Pharma shaers rose over 2% on Tuesday after the pharma major announced that it has recieved US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) nod for anti-bacterial drug, Azithromycin tablets USP, 600 mg. Azithromycin Tablets USP, 600 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 2 million for twelve months ending September 2019 according to IQVIA, the filing added.

Gainers and Losers today

10: 30 AM

Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Maruti, Sun Pharma, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank were the top gainers of Sensex pack. Top losers included PowerGrid, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, NTPC and HUL.

Death toll rises to 106 from coronavirus

10: 10 AM

China has reported 24 more deaths from coronavirus epidemic, taking the number of the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said Tuesday. confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stand at 4,515. Overseas confirmed cases have been reported in Thailand (7), Japan (3), South Korea (3), the United States (3), Vietnam (2), Singapore (4), Malaysia (3), Nepal (1), France (3), Australia (4) and Sri Lanka (1).

Market Update

10: 00 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty are trading bullish on Tuesday, driven by gains in index-heavyweight HDFC following strong quarterly results. Overseas, trend was bearish amid the coronavirus outbreak that has taken the number of the death toll to 106 globally due to the epidemic.

Torrent Pharma declines 3.64% post Q3 result

9: 50 AM

Shares of Torrent Pharma fell over 3.64% intraday to the day's low of Rs 1,953 apiece on BSE after the company posted a muted 2% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 251 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 246 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. The company's total income also fell 4.1%(YoY) to Rs 1,966 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,051 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's EBITDA was down 3.7% (YoY) at Rs 540 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 561 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Shares of Torrent Pharma had closed 0.15% higher at Rs 2,039 on BSE on Monday.

HDFC amongst top gainers after Q3 earnings

9: 45 AM

The mortgage lender reported a 24.26% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,196 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 3,377 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 17.93% (YoY) to Rs 28,966 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 24,587 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's PAT Margin grew 14.47% (YoY) during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from 13.73% in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. HDFC 's board has approved raising up to Rs 45,000 crore through NCDs. On Tuesday, shares of HDFC traded 2.25% higher on BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation Q3

9: 40 AM

The company reported a 168% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 495.97 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 185.16 crore recorded in year-ago period. Total income rose 25.46% (YoY) to Rs 9,931 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,916 crore in the same period last financial year. PAT grew 4.49% (YoY) during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from 2.34% in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,960 crore in Q3 FY20 compared to Rs 1,672.9 crore in Q3FY19. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed 0.54% lower at Rs 1,492 on BSE.

IndiGo and HDFC gain over 2% post Q3 earnings

9: 35 AM

Shares of IndiGo and HDFC were trading higher by Tuesday's opening bell today after the company posted robust figures in October-December quarter earnings. IndiGo shares gained 3.2% intraday and HDFC shares rose 2.5% on Tuesday's trade.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala summoned by SEBI over 'insider trading' charges

9: 25 AM

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing "insider trading" charges against billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala regarding shares of a family-owned education firm, Aptech Ltd.

Apart from the ace investor, the market regulator is also investigating the role of his family members, including his brother Rajesh Kumar Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Mint reported.

On Tuesday, Aptech Ltd share price was quoting at Rs 169 apiece, declining 2.54% on BSE

Q3 Earnings Today

9: 20 AM

Maruti Suzuki, Central Bank Of India, Tata Coffee, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, CG Power And Industrial Solutions, Maharashtra Scooters, Manappuram Finance, Cummins India, Honda Siel Power Products, Duncan Engineering, JK Lakshmi Cement, IFB Industries, Infibeam Avenues, Mastek, Ramco Systems, Sagar Cements, Swaraj Engines, Tube Investments Of India, TTK Healthcare, Wabco India, VIP Clothing among others will announce their Q3 earnings today.

Opening Bell

9: 15 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty have opened in the green on Tuesday despite negative cues from overseas, as investors stayed bouyed by the amid December earnings announcements by index heavyweights. BSE S&P Sensex traded 145 points higher at 41,229 and NSE Nifty50 traded 29 points higher at 12,148.

Stocks in the news today

9: 10 AM

Indigo, HDFC, Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy, DCM Shriram, Wockhardt among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday 's trading session

Last Close

9:00 AM