Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid negative global cues; IndiGo, HDFC, Wockhardt, Dr Reddy in focus

Share Market LIVE: Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty pre-opened lower on Monday amid negative global equities. Sensex has fallen 100 points lower at 41,503 and Nifty trades 23 points lower at 12,224. On last Friday, indices turned bullish and climbed 0.55% higher by the closing bell, amid heavy buying in media, metal and banking scrips. Sensex ended 226 points higher at 41,613 and Nifty closed at 12,248, rising 67 points higher against its previous close. Overseas, Asian and US indices traded slightly lower as market participants kept a wary eye on developments around the latest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 2,700 people globally infected and 80 in China killed by the disease. The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Pre-Open Session

9: 10 AM

Sensex has fallen 100 points lower at 41,503 and Nifty trades 23 points lower at 12,224.

Global Market Update

8: 55 AM

Asian and US indices traded slightly lower as market participants kept a wary eye on developments around the latest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 2,700 people globally infected and 80 in China killed by the disease. The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Follwing the news, all three major Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower on Friday after a second confirmed case of the virus on US soil. The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9%.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.2%, while financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Australia were closed on Monday.

Q3 Earnings Today

8: 45 AM

Housing Development Finance Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Wockhardt, United Spirits, TTK Prestige, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel Long Products, Navin Fluorine International, Muthoot Capital Services, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Reliance Chemotex Industries , HCL Infosystems, DCM Shriram, APL Apollo Tubes, Lakshmi Machine Works, IIFL Finance, Welcast Steels, H.G. Infra Engineering, Gandhi Special Tubes, Bharat Seats, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Music Broadcast, Mold-tek Packaging, V2 Retail among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.

Last Close

8: 30 AM

On last Friday, equity market indices Sensex and Nifty turned bullish and climbed 0.55% higher by the closing bell, amid heavy buying in media, metal and banking scrips. YES Bank, Coal India, Britannia, Coal India, Larsen and Toubro and NTPC were among the top gainers today. Power Grid, Bahrti Airtel, Infosys, Cipla and TCS were trading among the top losers.