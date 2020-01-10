Share Market Update: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty above 12,256; metal and realty indices gain 1%

Share Market Update: Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty ended 0.35% higher on Friday, led by gains in metal and realty stocks amid easing geopolitical tensions. BSE S&P Sensex ended 147 points higher at 41,599 and NSE Nifty50 climbed 40 points to end at 12,256. In terms of sector, except private banking, all the other indices traded higher today, with metal and realty indices gaining 1% each. Yesterday, amid no further fresh escalation in geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, both the indices gained 1.5% each. Since last week, global markets have been rattled by concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East after the US killing of Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Closing Bell

3: 45PM

BSE S&P Sensex ended 147 points higher at 41,599 and NSE Nifty50 climbed 40 points to end at 12,256. In terms of sector, except private banking, all the other indices traded higher today, with metal and realty indices gaining 1% each.

Market gains 0.35% higher

3: 25 PM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty rose 0.30% higher in the last hour of trade on Friday, led by gains in metal and realty stocks amid easing geopolitical tensions. BSE S&P Sensex has risen 146 points higher to 41,599 and NSE Nifty50 climbed 43 points to 12,259. In terms of sector, all indices traded higher today, with metal and realty indices gaining 1% each.

SIAM data: auto sector

3: 15 PM

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) today, Domestic car sales fell 8.4% to 1,42,126 units in December 2019 as against 1,55,159 units in December 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales in December 2019 month declined 12.01% to 6,97,819 units as against 7,93,042 units a during the same month year ago .

Delta Corp climbs 4.8%

2: 55 PM

Delta Corp shares were trading nealry 5% higher on Friday after the company said its subsidiary in Nepal was issued a licence for operating a casino in Nepal. Share price of Delta Corp rose up to 4.82% to Rs 206.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 197.15 on BSE. Delta Corp share price has risen 11.4% in two days. The stock opened with a gain of 3.58% to Rs 204.20 on BSE.

Edelweiss Financial Services drops 9%

2: 45 PM

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services dropped nearly 10% in the aftrnnon trade followinfg reports that Edelweiss Group founder and chairman Rashesh Shah was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with a Rs 2,000 crore forex smuggling racket. Shah's benami firms are under scanner the federal probe agency.

Market erases early gains

2: 35 PM

Domestic market erased Friday's intraday gains by the afternoon session. BSE Sensex currently trades at 10 points higher at 41,465, compared to the 320 points hike in the morning session.

Similarly, Nifty too followed the falling trend and traded 10 points higher at 12, 225 level, compared to the 96 points rise to the lifetime high of 12,311.

Tata Group shares in demand as SC stays NCLAT order

2: 20 PM

Shares of Tata Group companies extended gains on the bourses BSE and NSE today after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

Following the latest development, shares of Tata Global Beverages traded up 3.32%, followed by 2.5% gains in Tata Power and Tata Coffee. Share price of Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel were trading 1.8% higher, followed by 1% rise in Tata Motors' stock price. In a similar trend, shares of Tata Metaliks, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra traded 0.45% higher, while Tata Communications and Tata Investment Corporation advanced 0.25% each.

YES Bank declines 5%

1: 50 PM

YES Bank shares fell 5% today folowing media reports that Uttam Prakash Agarwal, the Independent Director & Chairman of Yes Bank's Audit Committee, has resigned.

He was appointed as independent director on Nov 14, 2018 & his tenure was to end in only November 2023.

The exchange bourses BSE and NSE ahave asked clarification from the lender on the matter.

Metal shares shine

1: 15 PM

Following the news that US President Donald Trump has signalled the signing of the trade deal with China on December 15 or shortly thereafter, metal stocks traded higher and were the top gainers on Friday's trading session.

On NSE, Hindustan Zinc grew over 4.2%, Coal India rose 4%, followed by SAIL and Vedanta shares that traded 2.5% higher. Shares of Tata Steel and Welspun Corp shares were rising nearly 2%.

Market update

12: 45 PM

The surge in indices on Friday was in line with bullish trend overseas over announcement of US and China signing phase-one deal by the next week. Further, ease in US-Iran tensions also helped improved investor sentiments.

During Friday's session, Nifty has crossed its earlier recorded all-time high of 12,293.90 and later rose to record a fresh lifetime high of 12,311, higher by 96 points to its previous close.

In a similar trend, BSE S&P Sensex climbed to the day's high at 41,775.11, up 322 points. Sensex trades mere 34 points lower from its lifetime high of 41,809.96.

Nifty hits fresh high

12: 15 PM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty rose 0.70% higher and traded at record highs on Friday, tracking overseas trend, led by gains in IT and banking stocks.

Nifty has made an fresh high of Rs 12,311.20. Meanwhile, Sensex has risen intraday to 41,775.11, trading close to its lifetime high of 41,809.96

During the session, BSE S&P Sensex has risen 300 points higher to 41,746 and NSE Nifty50 climbed 87points to 12,303.

Emami Paper Mills rises nearly 10 % on Q3 highlights

11: 30 AM

Shares of Emami Paper Mills opened with a gain of 9.95% today to Rs 89.5 on BSE, as the company reported Q3 profit at Rs 18.5 crore compared to Rs 5.7 crore yearly, revenue increased 7.4% to Rs 400.1 crore YoY. Lower power & fuel costs and raw material cost led to surge in profitability.

Nifty trades near record high

11: 00 AM

Nifty has made an intraday high of 12,285.15, trading mere 8.75 points away from 12,293.90 its lifetime high. Meanwhile, Sensex has reached to the high of 41,675.82 intraday, 134 points away from the all time high of 41,809.96.

YES Bank up 2.2% on board meet for fundraising plans

10 : 45 AM

Shares of YES Bank traded 2.2% higher on Friday, as the lender's board at its meet scheduled for today plans to discuss fundraising. "A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Mumbai to discuss and consider raising of funds," the filing added.

Infosys gains 2% ahead of Q3 result

10: 40 AM

Infosys share price was trading higher ahead of the IT major's Q3 earnings set to be announced later in the day. Share price of Infosys rose up to 1.91% to Rs 741.45 against previous close of Rs 727.55 on BSE. Infosys stock opened higher at Rs 732 and has been trading in green since then. 0.76 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.65 crore on BSE.

28 of 40 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', nine "hold", two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Market Update

10: 30 AM

According to traders, domestic equities extended gains as concerns over US-Iran standoff eased further after US lawmakers introduced a resolution on Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran.

World markets soared to record highs on Friday as investors looked beyond the Mideast volatility and focused on the upcoming US-China trade deal signing.

Pausing the nearly two-year trade war between the two countries, US will be signing the first phase of a pending trade deal with China on January 15.

Rupee at 71.14

10: 25 AM

The Indian rupee rose 7 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, buoyed by sliding oil prices and a firm trend at global markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened marginally lower at 71.25 but soon stabilised to trade at 71.14.

Top gainers/losers

10: 15 AM

Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on Friday. On the other hand, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Nestle India were among the top losers today.

KNR Construction climbs over 10%

10: 10 AM

KNR Construction shares grew 10.78% intraday after the company said it has signed pact Share Purchase Agreement dated January 9, 2020 with Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd to sell its entire equity stake in a toll road BOT asset viz KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited. The company holds 100% equity in the SPV.

Sterlite Tech up 4.4%

10: 05 AM

Sterlite Tech gained 4.4% intraday after company announced that Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of STL, entered into definitive agreements to acquire 12.8% stake in ASOCS, a vRAN technology company based out of Israel. The privately held company is a pioneer in virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and a provider of fully virtualized, NFV-compatible virtual Base Station solutions for Enterprise and Telco-Networks.

GMR Infrastructure gains 2%

10: 00 AM

GMR Infrastructure gained 2% today after the company said GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL) formed JV with Singapore's ESR for Logistics Park to develop a 66-acre logistics & industrial park in the south Indian city. Singapore ESR will have 70% equity interest & GMR Hyderabad will hold 30% in the venture named GMR Logistics Park Pvt.

Fitch Ratings on Bharti Airtel

9: 55 AM

Fitch Ratings said removing Bharti Airtel from its Rating Watch Negative (RWN) will depend on the Supreme Court ruling on a review petition filed by telecom companies against being asked to pay backdated statutory dues after considering non-telecom revenues. Fitch assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to the company's proposed US dollar senior unsecured convertible notes.

In a separate development, Bharti Airtel's $3bn fundraising exercise has been subscribed more than three times garnering pledges of $9-10bn. Airtel is looking to raise money through a private placement of equity share & sale of FCCB as it seeks to pay more than Rs 35,500cr in statutory dues.

Domestic pharma sales slowed in December

9: 50 AM

India's pharmaceutical market grew at a slower pace as drugmakers saw a decline in sales of anti-infective, cardiac & anti-diabetic drugs. Pharma sales grew 8.8% year-on-year in Dec to Rs 12,024 crore, slipping from a 32-month high of 14.5% in the previous month.

Sachin Bansal acquires DHFL General Insurance

9: 45 AM

Flipkart cofounder Sachin Bansal has reportedly acquired DHFL General Insurance from Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC) for around Rs 100 crore. DHFL General Insurance has about Rs 400 crore assets under management. Bansal had also acquired another NBFC company CRIDS last year.

Gold slips 1%

9: 40 AM

MCX Gold slipped 1% to below 40k after touching a yesterday high of Rs 41,290/10gm.

Brent crude lower today

9: 30 AM

Brent Crude nosedived 6% to $65/bbl after it has touched yesterday high of above $71/bbl.

Opening Session

9: 20 AM

BSE S&P Sensex has risen 155 points higher to 41,6010 and NSE Nifty50 climbed 45 points to 12.260. In terms of sector, all indices traded higher today, It and realty gaining the most.

Global Market Update

9: 15 AM

On Wall Street, indices surged on US-China trade deal optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.81 points, the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.18 points.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, following gains on Wall Street overnight.

Nikkie, Taiwan and Hang Seng index rose over 20 points, while Kospi an dStarit times traded flat to positive. Shanghai Composite traded 9 points lower. In the meanwhile, SGX Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 3 points higher at 12,278.

Pre-open session today

9: 10 AM

Indices trade higher in the pre-open session of Friday, with Sensex rising 115 points higher to 41,568 and Nifty trading 55 points higher at 12,271.

Stocks in the news

8: 55 AM

Infosys, Ashok Leyland, YES Bank, Goa Carbon, Sterlite Tech, Berger Paints, TCS, Emami Paper Mills among others are the top stocks to watch out for Friday's trading session.

FII/ DII action on Thursday

8: 45 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 431.11 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 419.22 crore on Thursday.

Last Close

8:15 AM

On Thursday, equity market indices Sensex and Nifty gained 1.55% each by the closing session, tracking overseas trend amid no further fresh escalation in geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. Sensex soared 634 points to close at 41,452.35 and Nifty rallied 190 points to end at 12,215.90. Except IT, all the other indices closed in the green.

