Share Market Live: Sensex rises 500 points, Nifty nears 17,900 amid mixed global cues

The Indian equity market opened higher today amid rising cases of Covid-19 cases in the country. Sensex rose 175 points to 59,776 and Nifty gained 52 points to 17,797. At 10: 25 am, Sensex added 493 points to 60,095 and Nifty zoomed 146 points to 17,892.

Indian market closed lower after four sessions of gains on Thursday amid Covid 19 worries and Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Sensex fell 621 points to 59,601 and Nifty closed 179 points lower at 17,745. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended in the red.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

10: 35 am: Gainers and Losers

Wipro, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries are the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.22%. Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, L&T are the top Sensex losers , falling up to 0.90%.

10: 30 am: Fed may raise rates as early as March

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March and is now in a "good position" to take even more aggressive steps against inflation, as needed.

10: 25 am: Benchmark indices extend gains

Sensex rises 493 points to 60,095 and Nifty zooms 146 points to 17,892.

9: 50 am: Market Outlook

Geojit said, "While anticipating a turn higher from the 17,680 region on Thursday, our favoured view was a quick return to the 18100 trajectory. While the objective would still be in play, we feel a consolidation would prevail over upside attempts. Though the turn of events is consistent with our reading of oscillators, we prefer to be watchful near 17800, for shift in momentum."

9:45 am: Sensex gained 434 points to 60,036 and Nifty rose 132 points to 17,878.

9: 30 am: Expert comment

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research said, "Traders can take a cautious stance as COVID cases are rising in India. Our research suggests if Nifty sustains the level of 17910,we may expect further gain in the index. If market is unable to sustain the level of 17,910, we can expect it to trade till the lower range of 17,710-17,510."

9: 15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Sensex rises 175 points to 59,776 and Nifty gains 52 points to 17,797.

8: 30 am: Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 22 points higher at 2,943. Nikkei fell 92 points to 28,395 and Hang Seng index rose 112 points to 23,189.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points to 4,696.05. The Dow slipped 170.64 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236.47. The Nasdaq composite lost 19.31 points to 15,080.86.

8:10 am: FIIs in action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,926 crore on January 6, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 800 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8: 00: Previous session updates

Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex loser, shedding over 2.5 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS.

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.74%.