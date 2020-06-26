Share Market Highlights: Sensex closes 329 points higher, Nifty at 10,383; Infosys, TCS, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Sensex and Nifty closed higher today amid positive global cues. While Sensex gained 329 points to 35,171, Nifty rose 94 points to 10,383. Top Sensex gainers were Infosys, TCS, IndusInd Bank rising up to 7%. Gains were led by IT stocks with BSE IT index rising 728 points to 15,125 On Thursday, Sensex closed 26 points lower at 34,842 and Nifty fell 16 points to 10,288. Earlier, Sensex and Nifty opened higher amid higher Asian markets. While Sensex opened 300 points higher at 35,151, Nifty gained 77 points to 10,362. Rupee too opened 14 paise higher at 75.52 per dollar. It closed at 75.66 on Thursday.

3: 40 pm: ITC stock closed 3.54% lower at Rs 195.10. Stock has fallen after 4 days of consecutive gain.

3: 35 pm: Top Sensex gainers were Infosys, TCS, IndusInd Bank rising up to 7%. Gains were led by IT stocks with BSE IT index rising 728 points to 15,125.

3: 30 PM: Sensex closes 329 points higher at 35,171. Nifty gains 94 points to 10,383.

2: 15 pm : Gains were led by IT stocks with BSE IT index rising 713 points to 15,110. However, banking stocks saw some profitbooking with BSE bankex falling 24,346.

BSE oil and gas index too gained 331 points to 13,054 in afternoon session.

2: 00 pm: Top Sensex gainers were Infosys, TCS and ONGC rising up to 6.63% in afternoon session.

1: 30 pm: Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the top losers falling up to 3.52%.

1: 00 pm : Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 140 lakh crore in afternoon session.

12: 55 pm : 116 stocks hit their 52 week highs against 41 slipping to their 52 week lows on BSE.

12:50 pm : On BSE, 452 stocks hit the upper circuit against 136 falling to their lower circuits in afternoon trade.

12: 45 pm: Market breadth is positive with 1612 stocks rising against 902 falling on BSE. 138 stocks were unchanged.

12:15 pm: HDFC Securities on Deccan Cements (Q4FY20):

Cost reduction initiatives near completion. Maintain BUY

(TP Rs 370, CMP Rs 265, MCap Rs 4 bn)

"We maintain BUY on Deccan Cement (DECM) with a TP of Rs 370. Weak demand and volatile pricing in south pulled down DECM's profitability during both 4Q and FY20. However, DECM executed two major cost reduction infrastructures. It commissioned railway wagon and truck loaders in FY20 and its 6MW WHRS is also near completion. These will lower its material handling and power costs FY21 onwards, boosting margin."

11: 46 am: Expert take on market

Sameet Chavan , chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, " The immediate supports for the index are placed around 10200 and 10100 whereas 10370 and 10450 are the resistances to watch out for. Traders are advised to take a stock specific approach for the coming session and trade with a proper risk management."

11: 10 am : Expert quote on rupee

Anuj Gupta, DVP Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said, "Today, Rupee opened with a positive note due to weakness in dollar and coupled with life time increase in Indian Forex reserves. However, cut in global growth forecast may curb the sharp appreciation in Indian rupee. For intraday trading, Rupee has a strong support at 75.30 levels and resistance at 76.00 levels. We recommend sell in USDINR around Rs 75.70 - 75.80, with the stop-loss of Rs 76.00 and for the target of 75.30 levels. We expect appreciation in Indian Rupee."

10: 38 am: Rupee opens 14 paise higher

Rupee opens higher by 14 paise at 75.52 per dollar. It closed at 75.66 on Thursday.

10: 30 am : Rupee opens 14 paise higher at 75.52 per dollar

10:11 am: Share price of Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland was trading marginally lower on Friday after the firm reported a 92.31 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. The stock was trading 1.12% lower at Rs 52.70 on BSE.

9: 57 am: IRCTC share slips 5.62% in early trade amid reports that Indian Railways has cancelled all regular trains till August 12, 2020. All special Rajdhani, mail and express trains will continue to operate. IRCTC share price fell to Rs 1,341 against previous close of Rs 1421. The stock opened higher at Rs 1346 on BSE.

9: 35 am: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 were trading in green.

9:30 am: IndusInd Bank, ITC, Infosys and ICICI Bank were top Sensex gainers rising up to 3%.

9: 28 am : Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, HUL, and NTPC were top Sensex losers falling up to 1.20% .

9: 25 am: Asian Markets

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after US regulators removed some limits on banks' ability to make investments. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Sydney and Southeast Asia advanced while Hong Kong declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Wall Street closed higher after the Federal Reserve and other regulators announced they will ease rules that limit banks' ability to invest in hedge funds and some other areas.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1% to 22,488.95 while Seoul's Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,128.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 24,671.06.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney added 1.1% to 5,879.50. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta also advanced.

9:21 am : BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 108 points and 52 points respectively in early trade.

9: 20 am: Banking stocks led the gains with BSE bankex rising 169 points to 24,616. IT stocks too rose in early trade with BSE IT index climbing 159 points to 14,556.

9:15 am : Sensex opens 300 points higher at 35,151, Nifty gains 77 points to 10,362.

9: 10 am : On Thursday, Sensex closed 26 points lower at 34,842 and Nifty fell 16 points to 10,288.

9: 09 am: Rupee ended stronger at 75.67 per dollar against the earlier close of 75.72 per dollar on Thursday.

9:05 am : On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,050.61 crore, and DIIs sold Rs 255.59 crore worth in equities on Thursday.

