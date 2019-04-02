Share Market updates: Sensex closes 184 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, TCS top gainers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in afternoon trade today buoyed by positive movement in global markets on strong growth in China factory activity for the first time in four months in March. While Sensex closed 184 points higher at 39,056, Nifty rose 44 points to 11,713 level.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

3: 32 pm: Bajaj Auto (2.14%), Sun Pharma (1.92%), Vedanta (0.71%) were top Sensex losers.

3:31 pm: Top Sensex gainers were Tata Motors (8.36%) , Bharti Airtel (5.08%) and TCS (2.37%).

3: 30: Sensex closes 184 points higher at 39,056, Nifty rises 44 points to 11,713 level.

3:25 pm: Nifty is trading up by 56 points and Sensex is up by 234 points.

3:15 pm: Market has fallen -0.07% while volumes have increased by 7.21%. 22 Sectors declined (Top loser: Nifty Media -1.02 %) while 21 Sectors advanced (Top gainer: BSE Realty 2.26%).

3:07 pm: Sensex surpasses yesterday's all time high of 39,115 and hits fresh record high of 39,121 rising 250 points from the previuos close of 38,871.

3:05 pm: 1437 Stocks have declined against 1091 advanced stocks. However, market cap of the entire market has increased by 0.04%.

2:55 pm: Top gaining indices BSE Realty (1.93%),Nifty Realty (1.61%).

2:35 pm: Top Gainers (BSE 200): Godrej Properties (8.75%), Tata Motors (6.57%), Tata Motors - DVR (5.30%) ; Top Losers (BSE 200): Zee (-5.20%), NBCC (India) (-4.13%), Crompton Greaves Consumer (-3.78%).

2:20 pm: Nifty Banks slides more than 100 point down to 30,199 level. Nifty Auto (0.64%), IT (0.78%), PSU bank (0.21%) and Realty (1.46%) on the green.

2:00 pm: TCS on gainers' list on NSE as company annouced today that European companies ranked TCS No. 1 in customer satisfaction for the sixth consecutive time. The share price of TCS opened at .42 % increase and trades at Rs. 2071.05, almost 40 points up against yesterday's close. TCS also had change in Market Cap to Rs. 10,788.11 crore today.

1:45 pm: Top gainers Godrej Properties (9.04%) Rajesh Exports (6.20%) Tata Motors (6.14%).

1:30 pm: Top gaining indices BSE Realty (2.11%),Nifty Realty (1.93%),BSE Telecom (1.61%).

1:20 pm: Everest Organics Ltd. has received permanent revocation of factory closure order from Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB). TSPCB has inspected its facility for pollutioncontrol issues and after careful consideration of the material facts issued PermanentRevocation of Closure Order. It is trading at Rs. 225.90, 15.64 % up.

1:15 pm : 29 sectors advancing while 14 sectors declining. Top gainer Nifty Realty at 2.25 % and top loser BSE Oil & Gas at 0.42 % decline.

1:00 pm: Tata Motors (6.9%) top gainer , Bajaj Auto (1.34%) top loser.

12:45 pm: Nifty is trading up by 42.80 points and Sensex is up by 100.63 points. Nifty traded 0.61% away from its 52 week High of 11760.20

12:00 pm: More stocks have advanced and the overall market cap of the entire market has increased. Market has gained 0.30% while volumes have increased by 12.42%.

11:30 am: Cyient share price falls nearly 12% on weak Q4 revenue forecast. 19 of 21 brokerages rate Cyient stock "buy" or 'outperform', two "hold", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

11:15 am: Pharma major Lupin Limited announced today the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur facility. The inspection was conducted between 8-18 October, 2018. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 782.80 (2.18%) and currently trades at Rs. 776.40.

10:55 am: Supreme Court strikes down February 12 circular issued by RBI, that directed lenders to refer any loan account over Rs. 2,000 cr under IBC if it is not resolved within 180 days of default.

10:40 am: L&T Construction annouced today it got awarded contracts in the range of Rs 2,500-5,000 cr for Power Transmission & Distribution business. The stock is trading at Rs. 1,414.50, 2.10 points up.

10:30 am: Polycab India Ltd. IPO issue to open from 5th to 9th April at the issue size of Rs. 533--Rs. 538 at a lot size of 27. The company expects to raise capital for capex and debt repayment purposes through its IPO. Investment banks Axis Capital, Edelweiss, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citigroup will be managing the share sale.

10:25 am: Tata Motors Monday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 68,709 units in March as compared to 69,409 units in the same month last year.

10:24 am: The initial public offer (IPO) of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd was subscribed 18 per cent on the second day of bidding on Monday. The Rs 481-crore IPO received bids for 4,48,71,840 shares against the total issue size of 25,34,57,280 shares, according to the data available with the NSE. The price range for the offer, which would close on April 3, has been fixed at Rs 17-19 per share.

10:23 am: Tata Motors (2.75%), PowerGrid (2.30%), Bharti Airtel (2.16%) top Sensex gainers.

10:20 am: Sensex trading 33 points higher to 38,905 and Nifty rises 9 points to 11,678.

9:55 am: Bharat Road Network Ltd's subsidiary--Orissa Steel Expressway Private Limited (OSEPL), has won an arbitration award of Rs. 322.77 crores in the matter of arbitration proceedings between OSEPL and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The stock is trading at day's high at Rs. 115, a nearly 20 % jump from previous close.

9:45 am: Godrej Properties Ltd.GPL announced that it has achieved its highest ever bookings numbers in Q4 FY19, eclipsing its previous best ever residential sales quarter, achieved in Q3 FY19, by approximately 50%. The company sold over 2,900 homes with a total area of approximately 3. 75 million sq. ft. and a booking value in excess of INR 2,100 crore during the quarter. The stock is trading at Rs. 868, 6.3% up from last close.

9:35 am: Eicher top Nifty gainer after Vinod Dasari to take over the helm as CEO despite of bad sales figure of 60,831 units against 76087 March YoY, a decline of 20 %. The stock trades 620.20 (3.07%) points up at Rs. 20815.

9:29 am: Bharti Airtel (1.69%), ONGC (1.05%) and TCS (1.04%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9:26 am: Top Sensex losers were Tata Steel (1.00%), Vedanta (0.93%) and ICICI Bank (0.56%).

9:25 am: On Monday, the 30-share Sensex ended 198.96 points, or 0.51 per cent higher at 38,871.87. Nifty closed at 11,655.60, rising 31.70 points, or 0.27 per cent over its previous close.

9:21 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 13.54 points and 11.94 points higher in early trade.

9:19 am: Market breadth was mildly positive with 589 stocks trading higher compared to 495 falling on the BSE.

9:17 am: IT stocks led the gains with the BSE index rising 121 points to 15, 653, respectively.

9:15 am: Sensex opens 130.40 points higher at 39, 002, Nifty gains 42 points to 11,711.

9:10 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 898.79 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1032.81 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:05 am: Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the U.S. Treasury market in nearly three months. Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Monday after a batch of encouraging global economic data kept investors in a buying mood.

The S&P 500 gained 32.79 points, or 1.2%, to 2,867.19, notching a three-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 329.74 points, or 1.3%, to 26,258.42. The Nasdaq composite climbed 99.59 points, or 1.3%, to 7,828.91. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.33 points, for a 1.1% gain, to 1,556.06.

9:00 am: Rupee opens at 69.27 per dollar compared to its Friday close of 69.15.