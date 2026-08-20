Shiprocket shares: Goldman Sachs enters counter, stock up 62% from IPO price 

In the current session, the logistics stock gained 9.27% to a high of Rs 156.81. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,153 crore.

Turnover of Shiprocket stock rose to Rs 104.67 crore with 68.36 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

The IPO of Shiprocket was open from August 12 to August 14. Shares were offered in a price band of Rs 92-97 per share with a lot size of 154 shares. The company planned to raise a total of Rs 1,617 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 885 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up 7.54 equity shares worth Rs 732 crore.

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Incorporated in 2011, Gurugram-based Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement company. It provides technology-driven solutions that help MSMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and large retailers manage and grow their online and offline businesses. Shiprocket was India's largest new-age end-to-end e-commerce enablement platform by revenue in FY25.