Elon Musk’s Starlink reapplies for govt approval for satellite network in India: Report

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Starlink had earlier applied for both Gen 1 and Gen 2 constellations to launch services in India. However, IN-SPACe rejected its earlier application for the approximately 30,000-satellite Gen 2 constellation because certain features and spectrum bands did not meet the requirements.

In July 2025, IN-SPACe approved only Starlink’s Gen 1 constellation, comprising 4,408 LEO satellites and offering traditional broadband services.

The renewed application comes as India considers allowing additional satellite communication capabilities, including direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, which would enable satellite networks to provide connectivity directly to mobile devices, the report stated.

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SpaceX plans to deploy around 42,000 satellites for its Gen 2 constellation globally but has sought authorisation in India for nearly 30,000 satellites. It may apply for approval for additional satellites later, as per the report.

If approved, the Gen 2 constellation could give Starlink an advantage over rivals including Reliance Jio’s proposed 1,600-satellite LEO constellation, Amazon Leo and Eutelsat OneWeb in terms of coverage and capacity.

Satellite companies require IN-SPACe authorisation before beginning services in India. However, none of the non-geostationary satellite operators, including Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio’s joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES, have started commercial services, mainly due to pending security clearances and spectrum allocation.