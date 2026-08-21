Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh, Balrampur, Bajaj Hind, Sakthi: Why Sugar stocks are falling today

Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh, Balrampur, Bajaj Hind, Sakthi: Why Sugar stocks are falling today

BAJAJHIND23.33(14.47%)

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd fell 5.63 per cent to Rs 22.12, but recovered a bit. It was later trading at Rs 22.81, still down 2.69 per cent. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd was down 1.33 per cent at Rs 756.35.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 9:55 AM IST
Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh, Balrampur, Bajaj Hind, Sakthi: Why Sugar stocks are falling todayShree Renuka Sugars Ltd was down 2.33 per cent at Rs 25.55. It slipped to a low of Rs 25.05 earlier today, falling as much as 4.24 per cent. Sakthi Sugars Ltd was quoting at Rs 21.26, down 2.61 per cent.

A host of sugar stocks including Sakthi Sugars Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka Sugars, Shakthi Sugar and Balrampur Chini, among others, fell up to 5 per cent in Friday's trade after  the government allowed sugar mills and refiners to import duty-free raw sugar in an effort to curb rising local prices.

Advertisement

The government has allowed importing of as much as 1 million tons of raw sugar until October 31, free of any taxes, according to a notice from the commerce ministry on Thursday.

At present, Inbound shipments face a levy of 100 per cent. Only companies with in-house refining capacity will be eligible to import the commodity, the ministry said, adding that mills and refiners can apply between August 21 and August 28.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd fell 5.63 per cent to Rs 22.12, but recovered a bit. It was later trading at Rs 22.81, still down 2.69 per cent. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd was down 1.33 per cent at Rs 756.35. It earlier declined 5.28 per cent to a low of Rs 726.05.  
  
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd was down 2.33 per cent at Rs 25.55. It slipped to a low of Rs 25.05 earlier today, falling as much as 4.24 per cent. Sakthi Sugars Ltd was quoting at Rs 21.26, down 2.61 per cent. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, meanwhile gained 4.91 per cent to Rs 8.34.

Advertisement

Following the development, raw sugar futures in New York surged as much as 4.1 per cent on Thursday to the highest since April 2025, Bloomberg reported.

The fresh government move is seen tightening world supplies and marks a rare step by the second largest sugar producer, which last imported the sweetener for domestic use almost a decade ago. The measure comes just before an expected surge in domestic demand for festival season, when consumers buy more traditional sweets and processed foods, Bloomberg noted, adding that ex-mill sugar prices in Maharashtra, a major Indian growing state, recently hit an all-time high.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more