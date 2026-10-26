Suzlon shares: Q2 results this week; check date & expectations | Analysts see upto 100% upside

Suzlon Q2 results preview

According to brokerage estimates, Suzlon is expected to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2 FY27, supported by higher deliveries and a healthy order book. Revenue estimates range from Rs 4,670 crore to Rs 4,815 crore, while EBITDA is projected at Rs 770–784 crore, with margins of 16.1–16.6 per cent. Net profit estimates range from Rs 459 crore to Rs 578 crore.

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JM Financial expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 4,815.1 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Net profit is estimated at Rs 578.1 crore, up 3 per cent YoY and 49 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is projected at Rs 783.9 crore, up 9 per cent YoY and 32 per cent QoQ, with an EBITDA margin of 16.3 per cent.

“Suzlon, with healthy order books, is estimated to report double-digit growth with improvement in margins. We estimate deliveries of 660 MW versus 565 MW in Q2 FY26 and 506 MW in Q1 FY27. PAT has been adjusted for the impact of deferred tax,” JM Financial said in its note.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 4,777.7 crore, up 23.4 per cent YoY and 24.8 per cent QoQ. Net profit is estimated at Rs 463.2 crore, up 19.1 per cent QoQ but down 17.5 per cent YoY. EBITDA margins are expected to contract to 16.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects revenue to come in at Rs 4,670 crore, up 21 per cent YoY, with deliveries estimated at 665 MW, up 18 per cent YoY. EBITDA is projected to rise 7 per cent YoY to Rs 770 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 16.6 per cent. Net profit is estimated at Rs 459.6 crore, down 18 per cent YoY.



Suzlon shares target price

According to Bloomberg data, 10 brokerages, including domestic and overseas firms, cover Suzlon. Nine have a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with their target prices suggesting potential upside of 25–100 per cent from the prevailing share price. Nuvama Institutional Equities has a 'Hold' rating, with a target price of Rs 51.

Among the brokerages with a 'Buy' rating, JM Financial has a target price of Rs 46, Ambit Rs 59, Systematix Rs 63, Axis Capital Rs 64, Motilal Oswal Rs 65, Anand Rathi Rs 65, ICICI Securities Rs 65, UBS Rs 66, Investec Rs 67 and Centrum Broking Rs 74.