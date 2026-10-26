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Suzlon shares: Q2 results this week; check date & expectations | Analysts see upto 100% upside

Suzlon shares: Q2 results this week; check date & expectations | Analysts see upto 100% upside

Suzlon Energy will announce its Q2 FY27 results on October 29. Check analysts' revenue and profit estimates, share price targets, brokerage ratings and potential upside.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 12:16 PM IST
Suzlon shares: Q2 results this week; check date & expectations | Analysts see upto 100% upside Suzlon Energy shares fell 1.7 per cent on Monday to Rs 36.77, while its market capitalisation hovered around Rs 50,000 crore.

Suzlon Q2 results date: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd are trading near their 52-week lows ahead of the company's quarterly earnings announcement later this week. The wind turbine maker is scheduled to announce its results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, October 29, according to an exchange filing.

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Ahead of the results, Suzlon Energy shares fell 1.7 per cent on Monday to Rs 36.77, while its market capitalisation hovered around Rs 50,000 crore. The stock was just above its 52-week low of Rs 36.30, hit earlier this month. Suzlon shares have fallen more than 40 per cent from their 52-week high of Rs 61.45, hit in November 2025. The stock is down 30 per cent so far in 2026.

Suzlon Q2 results preview
According to brokerage estimates, Suzlon is expected to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2 FY27, supported by higher deliveries and a healthy order book. Revenue estimates range from Rs 4,670 crore to Rs 4,815 crore, while EBITDA is projected at Rs 770–784 crore, with margins of 16.1–16.6 per cent. Net profit estimates range from Rs 459 crore to Rs 578 crore.

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JM Financial expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 4,815.1 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Net profit is estimated at Rs 578.1 crore, up 3 per cent YoY and 49 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is projected at Rs 783.9 crore, up 9 per cent YoY and 32 per cent QoQ, with an EBITDA margin of 16.3 per cent.

“Suzlon, with healthy order books, is estimated to report double-digit growth with improvement in margins. We estimate deliveries of 660 MW versus 565 MW in Q2 FY26 and 506 MW in Q1 FY27. PAT has been adjusted for the impact of deferred tax,” JM Financial said in its note.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 4,777.7 crore, up 23.4 per cent YoY and 24.8 per cent QoQ. Net profit is estimated at Rs 463.2 crore, up 19.1 per cent QoQ but down 17.5 per cent YoY. EBITDA margins are expected to contract to 16.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects revenue to come in at Rs 4,670 crore, up 21 per cent YoY, with deliveries estimated at 665 MW, up 18 per cent YoY. EBITDA is projected to rise 7 per cent YoY to Rs 770 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 16.6 per cent. Net profit is estimated at Rs 459.6 crore, down 18 per cent YoY.


Suzlon shares target price
According to Bloomberg data, 10 brokerages, including domestic and overseas firms, cover Suzlon. Nine have a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with their target prices suggesting potential upside of 25–100 per cent from the prevailing share price. Nuvama Institutional Equities has a 'Hold' rating, with a target price of Rs 51.

Among the brokerages with a 'Buy' rating, JM Financial has a target price of Rs 46, Ambit Rs 59, Systematix Rs 63, Axis Capital Rs 64, Motilal Oswal Rs 65, Anand Rathi Rs 65, ICICI Securities Rs 65, UBS Rs 66, Investec Rs 67 and Centrum Broking Rs 74.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 12:16 PM IST
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