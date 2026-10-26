IPOs this week: 5 issues to raise Rs 2,581 crore; Jio Platforms, Paras Healthcare to list

Paras Healthcare will also make its stock market debut. The Rs 1,450-crore IPO was open for subscription from October 21 to 23. The healthcare services provider offered its shares at Rs 693 apiece, with the basis of allotment set to be finalised on Monday. The issue was subscribed 2.23 times overall, attracting 1.54 lakh applications.

The overwhelming response to the Jio Platforms IPO reflects investor appetite for large, well-run businesses. This confidence now carries into a busy week ahead, said Sarvam Goel, founder of Pocketful. “Refunds from the Jio issue will return to investors' accounts just as these offerings open, putting fresh liquidity back into the primary market,” he said.

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Among the IPOs opening this week, EAAA India Alternatives is the largest, seeking to raise Rs 1,200 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 72.07 lakh shares by its promoter. The price band is Rs 1,585–1,665 per share, with a lot size of nine shares. The issue is scheduled to list on Monday, November 2. Its grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 45–50 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 2–3 per cent.

Water treatment company SFC Environmental Technologies aims to raise Rs 668 crore through its IPO, which will open on October 27 and close on October 29. The issue comprises a fresh share sale worth Rs 150 crore and an OFS of 1.56 crore shares worth Rs 518 crore. The price band is Rs 313–330 per share, with a lot size of 45 shares. Its GMP stood at Rs 32–35 per share, suggesting a potential listing gain of around 10 per cent.

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The Rs 255-crore IPO of BLS Polymers will open for subscription from October 27 to 29. The specialised polymer compounds company is offering its shares at Rs 142–150 apiece, with a lot size of 100 shares. The issue comprises an entirely fresh sale of 1.70 crore equity shares. The IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 38–40 per share, indicating potential listing gains of 25–27 per cent.

MK Sons Fine Jewels will launch its Rs 275-crore IPO from October 28 to 30. The issue comprises a fresh share sale worth Rs 220 crore and an OFS of 34 lakh shares worth Rs 55 crore. The price band is Rs 153–162 per share, with a lot size of 91 shares. The company is scheduled to list on November 4. Its GMP stood at Rs 7–8 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of nearly 5 per cent.

The final and smallest IPO of the week is that of Bombay Coated & Special Steels, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.23 crore shares worth Rs 183 crore. The issue will open on October 29 and close on November 2. The price band is Rs 78–82 per share, with a lot size of 182 shares. Its GMP stood at Rs 8 per share, suggesting a potential listing gain of nearly 10 per cent. The company is scheduled to list on Thursday, November 5.

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Demand, however, remains selective. Recent subscription figures suggest that investors are assessing each issue on its valuation and fundamentals rather than following the broader market sentiment. The upcoming IPO pipeline spans diverse sectors, but businesses with clear earnings visibility and sensible valuations are likely to stand out, Goel added.