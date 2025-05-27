Shriram Properties shares climb 18% as Q4 profit zooms 137%
Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd witnessed a sharp uptick on Tuesday, rising 17.68 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 99.60 after the Bengaluru-based company posted a stellar jump in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. The real estate developer's year-on-year (YoY) profit ascended by 137 per cent to Rs 47.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 20.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company's revenue grew by 19 per cent to Rs 427.5 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 358.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Published on: May 27, 2025 3:30 PM IST