Development without renewal fails as climate crisis outruns modern systems: NITI Aayog member

These twin disasters are not isolated tragedies to be mourned and forgotten; they represent a failing global pattern. With the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals approaching, barely a third of targets remain on track, half are moving too slowly, and key indicators have actively reversed.

As Dr Balasubramaniam notes, when an early warning system fails because a disaster moves faster than any siren, the solution isn't just upgrading the alarm — it is fixing the underlying condition causing the catastrophe.

Climate governance over the past three decades has focused heavily on remediation rather than root causes. Rebuilding bridges, relocating villages, and raising reservoir bunds address the symptoms of floods, but not the cause. A global economic model driven by extraction and consumerism has treated the planet as a quarry rather than a living system, exposing the hard limits of traditional engineering.

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Dr. Balasubramaniam calls for a direct shift from mere sustainability to regenerative development:

Sustainability vs Regeneration: Sustainability is a defensive posture focused on consuming slightly less and polluting slightly slower. Regeneration asks how much humanity can give back so ecosystems, watersheds, and communities become stronger than before.

Sustainability is a defensive posture focused on consuming slightly less and polluting slightly slower. Regeneration asks how much humanity can give back so ecosystems, watersheds, and communities become stronger than before. Himalayan Stewardship: A regenerative strategy goes beyond monitoring glaciers to emphasize afforestation, community stewardship of upper catchments, and strict limits on mountain development.

A regenerative strategy goes beyond monitoring glaciers to emphasize afforestation, community stewardship of upper catchments, and strict limits on mountain development. Civilisational Resources: India’s ancient principles — such as Rta (cosmic order), Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), Antyodaya (prioritising the last person), and Janbhagidari (community participation) — provide direct frameworks for ecological balance.

India’s ancient principles — such as Rta (cosmic order), Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), Antyodaya (prioritising the last person), and Janbhagidari (community participation) — provide direct frameworks for ecological balance. Policy in Action: Initiatives like Mission LiFE operationalize these values by turning sustainable living into a collective responsibility rather than an individual choice.

Hard engineering and warning infrastructure remain vital, but built on an unyielding relationship with nature, they will continue to fail. As global leaders look beyond 2030, Dr Balasubramaniam emphasizes that resilience without renewal is a losing battle. True climate leadership requires pairing ancient ecological wisdom with modern execution to help the earth heal rather than simply surviving its collapse.