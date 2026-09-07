Himadri Speciality Chemicals targets ₹30,000-cr battery materials business, eyes global footprint

The company plans to invest around ₹1,300 crore in FY27 across Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Carbon Nano Tube, Super Speciality Carbon Black and other advanced products.

Another investment cycle of around ₹1,500 crore is planned for the following year, indicating that Himadri is preparing for sustained capacity expansion.

A key part of the strategy is to increase the share of high-value and speciality products in its portfolio. The company plans to introduce new products every quarter, supported by its research and development capabilities.

“The focus now is on high-value-added and specialty products, which is paving the way for the future growth of the company,” said Anurag Choudhary, Managing Director and CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemicals.

The company is also expanding its presence outside India. Himadri has set up Ardent Impex FZCO in Dubai, which will focus on industrial chemicals and petrochemicals trading. The move gives the company an overseas base as it looks to build a wider global business.

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The company reported its highest-ever revenue, EBITDA and profit in the first quarter of FY27 and expects growth to continue as its new investments start contributing.

With investments in battery materials and advanced chemicals, Himadri is positioning itself to capture a larger share of the global EV battery supply chain over the next five years.