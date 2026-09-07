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Himadri Speciality Chemicals targets ₹30,000-cr battery materials business, eyes global footprint

Himadri Speciality Chemicals targets ₹30,000-cr battery materials business, eyes global footprint

HSCL672.65(0.24%)

Company shifts focus towards high-value products as it prepares for a larger role in the global EV battery supply chain.

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Aastha Chopra
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 7:04 PM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemicals targets ₹30,000-cr battery materials business, eyes global footprintThe company is also expanding its presence outside India.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals is stepping up investments in advanced battery materials as it looks to build a ₹30,000 crore business from this segment over the next six years.

The shift comes as demand for battery materials grows globally and Indian companies look to move higher up the value chain instead of competing only on conventional chemical products.

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The company plans to invest around ₹1,300 crore in FY27 across Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Carbon Nano Tube, Super Speciality Carbon Black and other advanced products.

Another investment cycle of around ₹1,500 crore is planned for the following year, indicating that Himadri is preparing for sustained capacity expansion.

A key part of the strategy is to increase the share of high-value and speciality products in its portfolio. The company plans to introduce new products every quarter, supported by its research and development capabilities.

“The focus now is on high-value-added and specialty products, which is paving the way for the future growth of the company,” said Anurag Choudhary, Managing Director and CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemicals.

The company is also expanding its presence outside India. Himadri has set up Ardent Impex FZCO in Dubai, which will focus on industrial chemicals and petrochemicals trading. The move gives the company an overseas base as it looks to build a wider global business.

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The company reported its highest-ever revenue, EBITDA and profit in the first quarter of FY27 and expects growth to continue as its new investments start contributing.

With investments in battery materials and advanced chemicals, Himadri is positioning itself to capture a larger share of the global EV battery supply chain over the next five years.

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:15 PM IST
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