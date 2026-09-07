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Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra: Rs 2 lakh price tag, but 5 features may still be missing

Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra: Rs 2 lakh price tag, but 5 features may still be missing

Apple’s first foldable could mark a major shift in its iPhone strategy, pairing an ultra-thin design with premium pricing while making some notable feature trade-offs for buyers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 2:13 PM IST
Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra: Rs 2 lakh price tag, but 5 features may still be missingApple’s foldable iPhone Ultra could cost $2,000-plus while missing key flagship features.(Representative image)

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, could arrive with a starting price of at least $2,000, but the premium device may not offer every feature found on the iPhone 18 Pro models.

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According to a MacRumors report, Apple is expected to make several compromises to achieve the foldable’s ultra-thin design. These could include changes to biometric security, cameras, buttons, SIM support and 5G connectivity. While some details remain based on reports and rumours, the omissions could make the device a surprising proposition for buyers paying a significant premium over Apple’s conventional flagship iPhones. 

Face ID could make way for Touch ID

As per MacRumors, the iPhone Ultra may be too thin for Apple’s TrueDepth camera system required for Face ID. Apple could instead use a Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the side button. Both displays are expected to have front cameras, with the inner display reportedly featuring a 24-megapixel under-display sensor.

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Must Read: Inside Apple’s CEO transition: Tim Cook’s $47M board role, John Ternus era, and App Store shakeup

Two rear cameras instead of three

The foldable is expected to feature two 48-megapixel rear cameras - Wide and Ultra Wide, instead of a third Telephoto lens. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reportedly called the camera system the most likely disappointment for buyers.

No Action button or physical SIM

Dummy models reportedly show no Action button or silent switch. The volume buttons could move to the top edge, while the left side may remain bare. The device is also expected to be eSIM-only, without a physical SIM slot.

mmWave 5G could be missing

According to MacRumors, Apple’s C2 modem may not support mmWave 5G. This could limit the foldable to sub-6GHz 5G, while US iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to retain Qualcomm hardware for mmWave support.

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MagSafe is reportedly coming

MagSafe was previously uncertain, but Mark Gurman now expects it to be included. Leaked cases showing a magnetic ring also support this possibility.

$2,000-plus price raises questions

The iPhone Ultra is reportedly expected to start at no less than $1,999, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimating $2,000-$2,500. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 while offering the features listed above. Apple is expected to unveil the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9. 

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:13 PM IST
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