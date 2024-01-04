Sobha, Vakrangee, Reliance Power among top gainers on BSE during Thursday's session

Domestic equity markets saw strong buying interest during the trading session on Thursday as the headline indices opened higher and extended their gains as the session progressed. BSE Sensex jumped close to 560 points to 71,914, while NSE's Nifty50 rose about 160 points to hover around 21,675-mark.



In the broader markets, BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained more than a per cent each. On a sectoral front, the BSE Realty index gained more than 6 per cent, while the BSE Utilities index rose about 3 per cent. BSE Power index was up 2 per cent. Select stocks posted some strong gains during the day.



Real Estate major Sobha was shy of its upper circuit limit of 20 per cent. The realty firm gained over 19.9 per cent to Rs 1338.95 during the session, compared to its close at Rs 1,116.65 on Wednesday. The company's market valuation topped Rs 13,000 crore-level.



Shares of Steel Exchange India Ltd gained about 20 per cent to Rs 13.27 on Thursday amid heavy trading volumes on the exchanges, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,250 crore. The scrip had settled at 11.09 in the previous trading session on Wednesday.



Vikas Lifecare Ltd advanced about 17.6 per cent to Rs 6.08 during the trading session on Thursday after the company announced to acquire a new land in Rajasthan to scale its business. The total valuation of the company topped Rs 850 crore mark during the session.



Realty firm Puravankara Ltd was also among the key gainers for the day. The real estate player surged more than 15.25 per cent to hit a new 52-week hit at Rs 219 during the session. The total market capitalization of the company topped Rs 5,200 crore-mark.



Reliance Power and Vakrangee rose more than 15 per cent each to Rs 29.88 and Rs 22.50 for the day, while Sat Industries, Kolte Patil Developers and Keystone Realtors advanced 10-12 per cent each for the day.

