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Solar Industries Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 80%, revenue crosses Rs 3,500-crore mark  

Solar Industries Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 80%, revenue crosses Rs 3,500-crore mark  

Solar Industries stock gained 7.48% to Rs 20,860 today against the previous close of Rs 19,408. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.84 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Solar Industries Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 80%, revenue crosses Rs 3,500-crore mark  Solar Industries India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of defence firm Solar Industries Ltd rose over 7% in the afternoon session today post announcement of Q2 earnings. Net profit rose 80% to Rs 650 crore in Q2 against Rs 361 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 69% to Rs 3519 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2082 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

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EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 75% to Rs 1021 crore from Rs 582 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin improved by 107 bps to 29.02% in Q2 from 27.95% in the previous year's Q2.

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO, said, “Performance was supported by contributions from Domestic Explosives, International Explosives and Defence. The results reflect the resilience of our business model, disciplined execution and the benefits of our strategic investments.”

"Our Domestic Explosives business delivered a healthy performance during the quarter, supported by demand from the mining and infrastructure sectors, stronger customer engagement ,an expanded manufacturing footprint and technical-service capabilities enabling us to serve customers efficiently and participate in India’s longterm mining and infrastructure growth," added Nuwal.

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Solar Industries stock gained 7.48% to Rs 20,860 today against the previous close of Rs 19,408. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.84 lakh crore. Total 0.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 136.29 crore.

The stock had a beta of 0.85 in the last one year, indicating low volatility during the period.  It has gained 72% from the 52 week low of Rs 11,641 reached on December 18, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 49.3, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Solar Industries India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 2:45 PM IST
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