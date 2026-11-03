Solar Industries Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 80%, revenue crosses Rs 3,500-crore mark  

EBITDA margin improved by 107 bps to 29.02% in Q2 from 27.95% in the previous year's Q2.

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO, said, “Performance was supported by contributions from Domestic Explosives, International Explosives and Defence. The results reflect the resilience of our business model, disciplined execution and the benefits of our strategic investments.”

"Our Domestic Explosives business delivered a healthy performance during the quarter, supported by demand from the mining and infrastructure sectors, stronger customer engagement ,an expanded manufacturing footprint and technical-service capabilities enabling us to serve customers efficiently and participate in India’s longterm mining and infrastructure growth," added Nuwal.

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Solar Industries stock gained 7.48% to Rs 20,860 today against the previous close of Rs 19,408. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.84 lakh crore. Total 0.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 136.29 crore.

The stock had a beta of 0.85 in the last one year, indicating low volatility during the period. It has gained 72% from the 52 week low of Rs 11,641 reached on December 18, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 49.3, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Solar Industries India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.